3 Classic Tunes From the 1970s I’ll Probably Still Be Listening to When I’m 90

In the mood for some classic tunes from the 1970s? A lot of music from that era has been lost to time, while others still appeal to young audiences in the 2020s. And some of these classic tunes from the 1970s will be in my regular rotation until I’m well past 90 years old or on death’s door. Let’s take a quick look at my top picks, shall we?

“Life On Mars?” by David Bowie

David Bowie pumped out hits in the 1970s like there was no tomorrow. A ton of music from the Starman himself could have made it to this list. However, I have a soft spot for “Life On Mars?” from the 1971 album Hunky Dory. It was the first song I listened to after I heard of David Bowie’s death back in 2016. It’s a beautiful, ethereal, hopeful, yet existential song. Nobody was doing glam rock quite like Bowie was.

“Silver Springs” by Fleetwood Mac

I will never understand how the rest of Fleetwood Mac didn’t vote to include this wonder on Rumours back in 1977. This is one of Stevie Nicks’ greatest songwriting efforts, and one of the finest songs of her career. No song out there is less-suited for a B-side than “Silver Springs”, in my opinion. Not only should this have made it to the original run of Rumours, but it should have been a single. And you just can’t beat that live version of the song, which I’ve conveniently embedded above for your enjoyment. Goosebumps, each and every time.

“Les Fleurs” by Minnie Riperton

I’ve got so much love for soul crooner Minnie Riperton. And while “Lovin’ You” is an amazing tune, I’ll never stop listening to “Les Fleur”. Someone explain to me how this song didn’t chart, please. It’s just so good, with almost operatic elements that just make it even better. If you’ve never given this 1970 track from Come To My Garden a spin, go ahead and put on some headphones. I’m a little jealous that you get to experience it for the first time, honestly. This is by far my favorite of all classic tunes from the 1970s.

