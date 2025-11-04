Foreigner Bringing Classic Rock Flair to ‘Stranger Things’ Float at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

First airing in July 2016 on Netflix, Stranger Things took audiences back to the 1980s. While embracing the retro style of the decade, the town of Hawkins, Indiana, was the stage of a wild series of events inspired by conspiracy theories surrounding the Cold War. And on November 26th, season 5 will premiere, marking the end of the series. Wanting to get fans excited about one final adventure, Stranger Things will team up with Foreigner for a special performance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Wanting to bring the world of the Upside Down to New York City, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will include a unique float designed for the series. Calling the float the “Upside Down Invasion: Stranger Things”, it will supposedly include a demogorgon who is hellbent on spreading chaos throughout the parade.

Like most floats, it wouldn’t be complete without a special performance. And given that Stranger Things surrounded the 1980s, it only seemed fitting that the series called on Foreigner to take over the celebration. Throughout the show’s history, the producer nurtured a lasting relationship with the band, using hit songs like “Hot Blooded” and “Waiting For A Girl Like You.”

Foreigner Brings The Heat To Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

For the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which will celebrate its 99th year, Foreigner will entertain millions of fans around the country with their classic “Cold As Ice.” Looking at the weather forecast for the day, visitors will battle frigid temperatures, with the high only getting into the 50s.

Even with the cold temperatures, nothing will stop the recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees from bringing a little heat. It’s also a fitting send-off to a beloved series and a timeless band, meeting in front of millions.

Don’t miss Stranger Things and Foreigner teaming up for an unforgettable performance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, airing live on November 27th, at 8:30 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream on Peacock.

As for Stranger Things, the final season will premiere on November 26th, with volume one. The second volume will be released a month later, on December 25th. And the series finale will air just before the new year on December 31st, only on Netflix.

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis)