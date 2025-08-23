3 Contemporary Country Songs That Are Absolute Barn Burners

In the 2010s and 2020s, contemporary country music has trended towards creating more radio-friendly and popular easy listening songs. At this moment in time, it is just what the masses seemingly want, and it’s what the artists are giving them. Though on the outskirts of country music, there are some absolute barn burners that aren’t soothing to the ear or the psyche. They are undeniably and pleasurably alarming, and they will absolutely rattle your cage.

When we say “barn burners,” we mean that a song has a tenacious energy and intensity that brings the same emotions out of the audience. Here are three contemporary country songs that are absolute barn burners.

“Call To Arms” by Sturgill Simpson

It’s quite difficult to strictly attach Sturgill Simpson‘s “Call To Arms” to contemporary country music, as it is sonically diverse and incorporates elements of rock, psychedelic, funk, and soul. Regardless, Simpson’s 2016 song from his album, A Sailor’s Guide to Earth, is utterly violent in all the right ways.

When you’re done listening to it, you might want to hit someone or something. Not out of spite, but out of the need to release this energy stored up inside you. Frankly, we can’t explain just how rawly energizing this song is, so you’ll have to listen to it for yourself. Also, may we dare say that the SNL performance clipped above is the greatest of all time?

“Ramblin’” by The Red Clay Strays

Sprinkle in a little Led Zeppelin, a little Allman Brothers, and Lynyrd Skynyrd, and what do you get? Arguably the best country music rock band of the last ten years, The Red Clay Strays. The Red Clay Strays have made a name for themselves in the last two years or so, and one song that helped introduce them to the contemporary country music masses was their 2024 single, “Ramblin’”.

The song includes no auto-tune, no techno beats, and no soothing radio-friendly melodies. It is just a couple of guys playing their instruments so aggressively that their fingers could seemingly start bleeding at any moment.

“Arkansas” by Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton is one of the only mainstream Nashville country musicians performing a more traditional country rock and country folk sound. That being said, he releases genuine music that isn’t oversaturated by the current tropes of the decade, and one song suggesting just that is his 2020 single, “Arkansas”.

Blues, country, and grade A rock ‘n’ roll are featured on this song. As a result, Stapleton produced a product conducive to head-banging and scream-singing. It might not make you want to break through your bedroom door, but you might screw up your neck while listening to it.

Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images