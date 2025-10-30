3 Country Artists From the 1970s Who Are Still Touring and Making Music Today

It’s hard to believe the 1970s were five decades ago. While plenty of country artists released hits for several years before enjoying a well-earned retirement, other artists just keep making music.

Videos by American Songwriter

These three country artists from the 1970s are still making music today.

Gene Watson

Gene Watson’s debut album on Capitol Records, Love In The Hot Afternoon, was released in 1975. Before that, Watson released one album independently, but it wasn’t until signing with a major record label that his career began.

Watson had his first Top 5 hit in 1975, with the title track of Love In The Hot Afternoon. Since then, Watson has continued to make music, and perform. Watson has released more than 40 albums, and isn’t ready to slow down yet. He recently released “Forever Ain’t Long Enough’, a duet with The Bellamy Brothers.

Now 82 years old, Watson’s tour schedule rivals artists half his age. He currently has a calendar full of dates, with concerts planned until the end of 2026.

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire released her eponymous debut album in 1977, and she hasn’t stopped working since then, at all. McEntire is not only continuing to make music, she’s also making history.

McEntire recently celebrated a new career accomplishment, achieving her highest streaming record to date with “Trailblazer”, her collaboration with Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert. Now 70 years old, McEntire is still determined to outwork anybody else. She is currently appearing on both The Voice and the NBC sitcom, Happy’s Place.

McEntire says she has no plans of retiring.

“It could be in 20 years,” the Country Music Hall of Fame member tells People, when asked about retiring someday. “I think I’ll know when it’s the time. Dolly [Parton] and I talked about that an awful lot when she did the Reba show, and I said, ‘Are you going to retire?’ She said, ‘Why would I? What in the world could I do and have as much fun as what I’m doing in this job right now?’ I agree with her a hundred percent. Slow down, maybe, but no plans of retiring.”

Alabama

Alabama released three independent albums in the 1970s, before making their major label debut in 1980, with My Home’s In Alabama. But the trio, made up of Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry, and the late Jeff Cook, were already having radio success on their own, which is what helped them get a record deal.

In 1979, Alabama released what would be their first Top 40 single, with “I Wanna Come Over”. Since then, Alabama continues to tour and make music. In 2023, they released “Jesus and John Wayne”, a collaboration with The Oak Ridge Boys, as part of a Gaither Tribute album.

As if singing with Alabama isn’t enough, Owen also performs as a solo artist.

Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage for Shock Ink