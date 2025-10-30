Blake Shelton Set to Kick Off VOA Country Music Fest 2026 as First Headliner

Back in August, the Voices of America’s Country Music Festival welcomed over 130,000 people to West Chester Township to watch stars like Carrie Underwood, Hardy, and Darius Rucker perform. While a record year for the music festival, organizers hoped to watch that number grow when they looked ahead to 2026. And when picking a headliner, there seemed to be no person better than country music star Blake Shelton.

Scheduled to kick off on August 6, 2026, the music festival will take over the VOA Metro Park for four days. Although the organizers will release the full lineup over the next few months, they couldn’t hide their excitement when announcing Shelton as the headliner. While known for his time on The Voice, the singer made a name for himself in country music when releasing songs like “Some Beach”, “Ol’ Red”, and “Austin.”

Besides entertaining fans with his No. 1 hits, Shelton also received more than a few accolades that included membership in the Grand Ole Opry and the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. He even gained Grammy nominations for Best Country Album, Best Country Solo Performances, and Best Music Film.

The Price To See Blake Shelton At The VOA Country Music Festival

For those looking to snag a ticket to the VOA Music Festival, the event has a few ticket options.

Four-day general admission: $239.99

Four-day main stage VIP: $496.99

Four-day main stage VIP – seated: $599.99

Given that the festival will include Shelton, some might want to splurge on the event. And for those fans, they can purchase the four-day super VIP experience. Although costing $1,759.75, the ticket comes with numerous amenities.

Daily ALL-inclusive Beverages & Bar! (beer, wine, cocktails, water, & soda) beverage package. Gratuity included, in the service fee charge.

Two Bars

Personal, soft folding lawn chairs are permitted. Space is limited.

Delicious food (includes snacks and one full meal per day).

Exclusive Super VIP entrance.

Private, air conditioned restrooms.

Lounge with seating & tables.

An elevated platform.

Front of stage viewing.

Re-entry all weekend.

With Shelton leading the charge, VOA Country Music Fest 2026 is already shaping up to be a can’t-miss celebration for country fans everywhere – and for many, the price is a small one to pay for an unforgettable weekend.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)



