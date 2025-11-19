3 Country Artists Who Never Had a No. 1 Hit (but Are Still Really Good)

For a lot of country artists, having a No. 1 hit is validation of their talent and abilities in country music. But some artists are really gifted, but have never had one of their songs reach the top of the charts. These three country artists are really good, but they have never had a No. 1 hit.

Alison Krauss

It seems shocking, but Alison Krauss has never had a chart-topping single in country music on her own. Krauss has released music both as a solo artist and as part of her Union Station band. She’s also released several country singles to radio, including a cover of Keith Whitley’s “When You Say Nothing At All“, which peaked in the Top 5.

Krauss is, without question, one of the most talented vocalists of all time, even if she never had a massive radio hit on her own. Still, she did have a No. 1 hit in 2000, when she joined Kenny Rogers to sing on his “Buy Me A Rose” single.

Jamey Johnson

Jamey Johnson’s debut single, “The Dollar”, came out in 2005. The song became a Top 15 hit for Johnson. He followed that song with “In Color“, Johnson’s only song to reach the Top 10. Most people likely assume “In Color” was a No. 1 hit for Johnson, but it peaked at No. 9. Still, the song became a multi-platinum single for Johnson.

It may be partly Johnson’s doing that he never had a No. 1 hit, since he refuses to play by any proverbial games to get ahead within the country music industry.

“You can’t go and confuse two things, because there’s country music, which is the music,” Johnson says (via Saving Country Music). “Then there’s country music, which is the industry. And you have to learn to separate the two and know the difference. Fans are having to do that more on their own, but they’re also having to do that just by exposing themselves to other brands of country music.”

Johnosn just released a new song, “Smoke”, a collaboration with Riley Green.

Suzy Bogguss

Suzy Bogguss is the next Grand Ole Opry member, a well-deserved honor for Bogguss. Bogguss had a string of hits in the 80s and 90s, including “Outbound Plane”, “Drive South”, “Hey Cinderella”, and more. But surprisingly, Bogguss never had a song reach the top of the charts.

Bogguss did win three CMA Awards, including the Horizon Award in 1992. She was also nominated for three Grammy Awards.

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Palms Resort & Casino