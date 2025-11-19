3 Pop Songs From 1998 That Were Stickier Than Chewing Gum

As the 1990s progressed, pop music got more and more catchy. More and more sticky. More and more a part of our daily lives. Sure, there was alt-rock and electronic music. Grunge had just been the focus, and rap music was thriving. But pop music? In the late 90s, the genre experienced a renaissance perhaps unlike any other in the genre’s history.

Music fans were tired of the depressive stuff. All the tragedy that had come from gangsta rap and grunge had been too much for fans to handle. Enter: boy bands, pop starlets, and others who captivated our minds. In need of a little sugar to balance out all the darkness, music fans ate the pop stuff up. And here, we wanted to highlight three pop songs from 1998 that were stickier than Halloween candy.

“All My Life” by K-Ci & JoJo from ‘Love Always’ (1998)

Some movies or television shows have lines that you find yourself repeating over and over. Well, such is the case for some songs, too. And this tune is a prime example. How many times have you said, “Close to me you’re like my brother, close to me you’re like my sister,” or some variation? Or have you found yourself belting out “Alll my liiiiffeee, I pray for someone like you!!” in the shower or on your drive to work? Well, you can thank K-Ci & JoJo and this 1998 tune for all that.

“Hands” by Jewel from ‘Spirit’ (1998)

In the mid-90s, Jewel was a staple of pop culture. Her thoughtful yet catchy tunes were embedded in our lives, including this track about her own small hands. Singing with a magnetic passion, the gal from Alaska that so many fell in love with had us hanging on every word. With an acoustic guitar, she practically wept on all our shoulders. But we welcomed her in because we simply loved her songs.

“The Boy Is Mine” by Brandy and Monica from ‘Never Say Never’ and ‘The Boy Is Mine’ (1998)

It feels like two pop stars should come out with a version of this song every few years. It’s timeless. Two people fighting over a common love? That’s instant drama and perfect pop track fodder. But in the late 90s, Monica and Brandy nailed it. We all listened and even sang along as these two gals fought over some lucky guy. Who would pull this off today? Let’s bring this one back! We want to sing along again and again!

Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images