Born on This Day in 1931, the Greatest Country Singer to Ever Pick up a Microphone—and a Major Influence on George Strait, Alan Jackson, and Merle Haggard

On this day (September 12) in 1931, George Glenn Jones was born in Saratoga, Texas. He grew up in a musical household and was forced to sing as a child. After a stint in the United States Marine Corps, he began recording for a small Texas-based label. Less than five years later, he was sending singles to the upper reaches of the Billboard country charts. It was just the beginning of a career that would help shape the future of the genre.

Videos by American Songwriter

Jones recorded and released his first single, “No Money in This Deal,” in 1954. However, he was performing in front of people long before that. His father was an abusive alcoholic who would come home drunk late at night, wake his son, and make him sing for him and his drinking buddies. He also fostered the young boy’s talent by getting him his first guitar at the age of nine.

Soon, Jones was playing and singing songs by his favorite artists from the Grand Ole Opry. He took that talent to the streets, busking to earn money to supplement his large family’s income. Before he was old enough to drive, he was playing bars in Beaumont, according to Biography. He soon moved to Jasper, Texas, to work as a singer for a local radio station.

George Jones’ Military Service

George Jones married his first wife, Dorothy Bonvillion, in 1950. They had a child together, but divorced in 1951. Jones then joined the Marines in November 1951.

While he was enlisted and active during the Korean War, he did not see combat. The future country legend trained at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, California, according to Together We Served. Later, he was assigned to the Marine Guard Detachment, NAS Moffett Field, Naval Weapons Station, in Concord, California. He was discharged from Concord in 1953.

Jones’ military career didn’t get in the way of his musical career, though. While stationed in Concord, Jones continued playing bars and honing his skills. He returned to Texas after finishing his service and continued playing in bars. That’s how he met his longtime manager and producer, Pappy Daily, co-owner of Starday Records.

Early Singles and Success

Jones released his debut single, “No Money in This Deal,” in 1954, and it failed to chart, as did the next four singles. Then, in 1955, he released “Why Baby Why,” and it peaked at No. 4. The next year, he joined the Grand Ole Opry. Then, he signed a deal with Mercury Records in 1957.

“White Lightning” brought Jones his first No. 1 in 1959. He went into the next decade with eight top 10 singles and a chart-topper under his belt. The 1960s saw George Jones become a consistent hitmaker. Songs like “Tender Years,” “She Thinks I Still Care,” “The Race Is On,” and “Walk Through This World with Me” made him a favorite among country fans and critics alike.

George Jones and Tammy Wynette

In 1969, George Jones married Tammy Wynette. They released their first collaborative album, We Go Together, in 1971. They released a total of nine studio albums. Their musical partnership lasted longer than their famously tumultuous marriage. Their divorce was finalized in early 1975, after which they released three more albums.

Their most successful release was Golden Ring, which they released in 1976. It was their only album to reach No. 1. It also produced two of their most popular songs, “Golden Ring” and “Near You.”

“He Stopped Loving Her Today”

A combination of internal and external issues contributed to George Jones’ diminishing success in the late 1970s. On the outside, tastes were changing. The Nashville Sound was falling out of favor with listeners as modern pop production seeped into the country music world, setting the stage for the sound of the 1980s. On the inside, Jones was in the grips of alcohol and substance abuse while dealing with mental health issues.

During this period, he missed so many concerts that they started calling him No-Show Jones. He was so well-known for missing shows that club owners would put his name on the marquee even if they hadn’t booked him, just to get patrons in the door. They would buy drinks and soon be informed that ol’ No-Show Jones had done it again.

After a few years without a hit, Jones reluctantly recorded “He Stopped Loving Her Today” in 1980. It was his first No. 1 single in six years. More importantly, it put the wind back in his career’s sails. This new lease on life allowed him to see continued chart success throughout the decade.

George Jones died on April 26, 2013. He left behind an immortal legacy and a catalog of timeless country songs. The likes of Merle Haggard, George Strait, Alan Jackson, and countless others cite him as a major inspiration. In short, the country music world wouldn’t be what it is today without him.

Featured Image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images