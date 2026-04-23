17-Time Grammy Winner Joins ‘American Idol’ in Dual Role

With the season finale right around the corner, American Idol is already teasing a star-studded event fans won’t want to miss. But first, the Top 7 must make it through a few more eliminations before knowing which singers still have the chance to become the next American Idol. Given the power to the fans, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood will offer some last-minute advice before the finale. Aside from the judges, it seems that Alicia Keys will also be on hand as more than a guest mentor.

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Having sold more than 90 million albums worldwide, Keys solidified herself in the music industry with songs like “Girl on Fire,” “Fallin’,” and “No One.” Her talents took her far beyond the stage as she starred in films like Smokin’ Aces. She also collaborated with Jack White on “Another Way to Die” for the James Bond film Quantum of Solace.

With more than enough accolades, hits, and experience, Keys wasn’t about to just be a mentor. While helping the remaining contestants, reports indicated that the hitmaker will take the stage twice to celebrate the anniversary of her debut album, Songs in a Minor, which was released in 2001.

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‘American Idol’ Contestant With The Best Odds At Winning

As fans will have to wait to see which contestants make it into the finale, new poll results show Brooks Rosser, Braden Rumfelt, and Jordan McCullough in the Top 4. For Rosser, he held a 4.5% chance, as Rumfelt doubled that with 9.1%. Looking at McCullough – he had a respectable 18.2% chance of winning.

Although a tight race among Rumfelt, McCullough, and Rosser, none came remotely close to the top spot. Holding No. 1 with a staggering 63.6% chance of winning American Idol is Hannah Harper.

It should come as no surprise that Harper topped the list after her cover of “Almost There” from The Princess and the Frog. Part of Disney Night on American Idol, Jennifer Hudson, who was the mentor, insisted, “You look absolutely beautiful. You were true to yourself in that moment.”

While the polls might show Harper winning, the history of American Idol has proven that anything can happen. Don’t miss the season finale of American Idol, airing on Monday, May 11, at 8 pm EDT on ABC and Disney+ and the next day on Hulu.

(Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)