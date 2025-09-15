3 Country Songs by Dolly Parton We Can’t Stop Singing Along To

Dolly Parton is a gift. She’s a generous spirit who’s been helping people ever since anyone can remember, whether that’s with her incredible singing voice, her magnetic personality, or simply her effortless way of making you feel special. Let’s say it again, Dolly Parton is a gift.

Yes, she’s been great in the movies. Yes, she’s a great ambassador for charities and kids’ libraries. And she’s got her own amusement park and iconic fashion sense. But it’s Parton’s songs, which we can’t stop singing along with today, that are the most memorable thing about her. So, let’s enjoy them here right now. Indeed, there are three country songs by Dolly Parton that we just can’t stop singing.

“Jolene” from ‘Jolene’ (1973)

Oh, boy, did Jolene make a mistake. She should never have messed with Dolly Parton’s man. Now, she’s immortalized in music forever as a hussy and a potential homewrecker. Thankfully, Parton’s husband had more sense than to go down the road with that trollop! Yes, we are on Dolly’s side! Okay, deep breath. Well, Jolene got what she deserved, and music fans everywhere got one of the best songs ever written. The White Stripes, like us, love to sing along to it.

“9 To 5” from ‘9 To 5 And Odd Jobs’ (1980)

This song boasts one of the greatest opening lines of all time. Dolly sings: “Tumble out of bed and I stumble to the kitchen / Pour myself a cup of ambition.” It’s just so good, just sums up that feeling in the morning when you wake up too soon to go to a job you don’t like. Indeed, this song from Parton is an anthem for the mundane drudgery that is the everyday 9-to-5. Parton, who starred in the movie about the subject, may not have worked in a lot of offices in her life. But she hit the nail on the head with this song. And boy, is it fun to sing!

“Coat Of Many Colors” from ‘Coat Of Many Colors’ (1971)

This is an incredible song all about making the most out of what you have. As they say, comparison is the thief of joy. Well, if you’re able to keep that thief at bay, then you are able to enjoy what you have. Even if it’s a ramshackle coat stitched together from other rags around the house by your loving, caring mother. Most families don’t have a ton of extra cash, and sometimes people just have to make do. And this track from Parton, who grew up very poor, knows that very well. It’s fun to sing along with and empathize.

Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images