3 Country Songs Everyone Knows, but No One Celebrates as They Should

Some songs don’t get their due. Even if they are wildly successful, these songs fall into “hit” territory and rarely get discussed as well-written, powerful songs. They become little more than numbers on charts. The three country songs below often fall victim to this issue. However, there is more to these hits than their popularity. These songs are stunning examples of country songwriting at its best.

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“Brand New Man” — Brooks & Dunn

When songs are always there, we can be guilty of not taking time to really notice them. A big hit often suffers from overplay fatigue. Take Brooks & Dunn’s “Brand New Man”, for example. This upbeat anthem has been a constant in country fans’ lives for decades, and because of that, we don’t think about its real merit.

This song completely transformed the mainstream country sound. Helping to launch Brooks & Dunn’s career. As this duo is one of the most influential forces in country music history, this song deserves more praise than it often gets.

Songfacts: Brooks & Dunn Brooks and Dunn announced in 2009 that they were splitting, before launching their Last Rodeo Tour. Their final show was at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on September 2, 2010. The pair reunited in 2015 for a series of concerts with Reba McEntire in Las Vegas.

“All My Ex’s Live In Texas” — George Strait

Some of the best country songs are the simplest. Being able to balance straightforward lyricism that doesn’t feel too simple for its own good is a hallmark of country music. George Strait’s “All My Ex’s Live In Texas” is a great example of that affinity.

This is the kind of song in which you can see the method behind the craft. Not that just anyone could write this song, but there is an understanding among audience members of the conversation that went on in the writer’s room that day. Because of this song’s simplicity, it doesn’t get analyzed or highlighted as anything other than a catchy hit. In reality, there is a real mastery of songwriting displayed here. It takes quite a songwriter to be able to pack as much of a punch with something so seemingly effortless.

“Bless The Broken Road” — Rascal Flatts

Rascal Flatts’ “Bless The Broken Road” is one of those songs that is everywhere. It was a massive crossover hit for the band, earning some pop listenership as well. Because this song is so ubiquitous, it rarely gets acknowledged for what it is: one of the most beautiful sentiments of any country song ever.

The band got deep with this hit, chalking every misstep of their lives up to fate pushing them towards the one. It’s a really powerful statement that, at times, gets overshadowed by this song’s success. Many people just see this song as a hit they’ve heard a million times, but if you’re able to listen to it with new ears, you’ll find it has much more to offer.

(Photo by Christopher Polk / via Getty Images)