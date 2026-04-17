3 Songs From the 2000s That Should Have Been Bigger (We’re Still Waiting for Their Comeback)

There are certain songs from the 2000s that simply deserve justice. Perhaps these songs could’ve been bigger with the right marketing team or better timing. Really, there’s no way to know. Regardless, if any songs from the early 2000s deserve a comeback moment, it’s these three.

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“Too Little Too Late” by Jojo

This song definitely had a moment, but to this day, I still don’t think it gets enough credit. It gives a similar vibe to “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield and even “Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson, but is not nearly as referenced as those two. Not to mention, Jojo’s voice is one of a kind.

I really do think that if “Too Little Too Late” were used in a newer movie soundtrack or started trending on TikTok, it could really have its day in the sun.

“Weir” by Killing Heidi

This song off of Killing Heidi’s 2000 album Reflector has that special “There She Goes” vibe. But when you get to the chorus, it immediately screams angsty teen rock band. Personally, I think this song could have been huge if it were used in a movie like 10 Things I Hate About You or Notting Hill. However, it just never gained traction in that way.

For those who love to gatekeep songs for themselves, this one is a perfect tune to whip out when you’re looking for something that sounds a lot like the Cranberries, but isn’t nearly as referenced.

“Come Clean” by Hilary Duff

It’s well known that Duff tried to launch a music career in the early 2000s, but it never quite stuck. Although releases like the Metamorphosis album seemed to be relatively popular with her diehard fans, there were other songs with a similar aura at the time that just did better. If you’re looking for something that’s kind of a cross between “Pocketful Of Sunshine” by Natasha Bedingfield and “Perfect Day” by Hoku, “Come Clean” is the song for you.

Especially since Hilary Duff recently released a new album called Luck… Or Something, this track totally has the potential to gain modern-day traction, even more than it already has.

Photo by: Warner Records