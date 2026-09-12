3 Country Songs From 1974 That Every 70s Kid Still Knows Today

By the middle of the 1970s, country music was really coming into its own. Growing in popularity, the success of the genre is due to so many great country songs that were released in that era, including these three. All released in 1974, it’s almost certain that every 70s kid still knows them word for word today.

“Love Is Like A Butterfly” by Dolly Parton

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In 1974, Dolly Parton released her mega-hit, “I Will Always Love You”. But that isn’t her only hit single in that year. Parton followed “I Will Always Love You” with “Love Is Like A Butterfly”. Written by Parton, the song is the title track of a record Parton also released in 1974.

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A Top 40 crossover hit, “Love Is Like A Butterfly” says, “Love is like a butterfly / The multicolored moods of love are like its satin wings / Love makes your heart feel strange inside / It flutters like soft wings in flight / Love is like a butterfly, a rare and gentle thing.”

After “Love Is Like A Butterfly”, Parton had another No. 1 single with “The Bargain Store”. Out in 1975, that was her last time to reach the top of the charts until 1977. That year, she released “Here You Come Again”.

“I Can Help” by Billy Swan

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Billy Swan had one No.1 hit, and it’s “I Can Help”. His first single, “I Can Help” is the title track of his debut album.

“I Can Help” is a song about offering to help a woman, even though the feelings aren’t necessarily reciprocated. It says in part, “I can help / I got two strong arms / I can help / It would sure do me good to do you good / Let me help.”

“I Can Help” became a two-week No. 1 single for Swan.

“He Thinks I Still Care” by Anne Murray

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On Anne Murray’s Love Song album is “He Thinks I Still Care”. The song was written by Dickey Lee and Steve Duffy. It was first released by George Jones as “She Thinks I Still Care”. It became a No. 1 single for Jones.

“He Thinks I Still Care” begins with, “Just because I ask a friend about him / Just because I spoke his name somewhere / Just because I rang his number by mistake today / He thinks I still care.”

Interestingly, “He Thinks I Still Care” was actually the B-side of “You Won’t See Me”, one of Murray’s No. 1 hits. But “He Thinks I Still Care” also reached the top of the charts, even though it wasn’t intended to be a single. Elvis Presley, Connie Francis, and Patty Loveless are just a few of the artists who also put their own spin on this song.

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