3 Country Songs From 1975 That Sound Even Better in the 2020s

Need a solid dose of old-school country music? While many songs from that era have aged well through the years, I’m a big fan of the following three country songs from 1975, specifically. And I happen to think they sound even better today, even without nostalgia on one’s mind. Let’s revisit a few underrated classics, shall we?

“I’m Sorry” by John Denver

Everybody knows “Take Me Home, Country Roads” like the back of their hand. But what about John Denver’s other hits? “I’m Sorry” dropped back in 1975 and marked his final No. 1 country hit of his career. This brooding country tune is a love letter, or rather, an apology, to an old lover. It’s an emotional classic that transports the listener back to the romantic days of country music, and I think we need more music like it nowadays.

“Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way” by Waylon Jennings

How about a little bit of good ol’ Waylon Jennings? How about a song that references Hank Williams? “Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way” by Waylon Jennings was released in August of 1975 and is one of the finest outlaw country tunes from the genre’s golden era. It’s a bona fide anthem and one of the most recognizable outlaw country songs that is, in a way, self-referential. Jennings wrote the song (on the back of an envelope, mind you) about his frustration with the mainstream country music industry of the time and the need to go in a new direction.

“It’s All In The Movies” by Merle Haggard and The Strangers

You can’t have a list of country songs from 1975 without mentioning this Merle Haggard gem. “It’s All In The Movies” by Merle Haggard and The Strangers was released that very year. It’s the title track of Haggard’s album of the same name. It was also yet another No. 1 single on the country charts for Haggard, and remains quite a memorable tune today.

“It’s All In The Movies” compares a broken romantic relationship to a movie, where Haggard seems to play the role of the optimistic partner who assures his beloved that they won’t end up like the tragic love story on the silver screen. It’s an absolute classic.

