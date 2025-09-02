How Willie Nelson and Alabama Dominated the Country Music World in 1982

Willie Nelson is a living legend. Alabama is one of the most successful bands in the history of country music. These are things nearly every fan of the genre knows. However, some may not realize that a little over four decades ago, they ruled the country music world. The year saw them sending multiple singles to the top of the country chart, spending a combined 48 weeks atop the country albums chart, and taking home several major awards.

Videos by American Songwriter

Alabama released three regular singles and one Christmas single in 1982. “Mountain Music,” “Take Me Down,” and “Close Enough to Perfect” were all chart-toppers for the band. Their 1981 single, “Love in the First Degree,” was the first No. 1 of 1982. In total, they spent four weeks atop the Hot Country Songs chart. Nelson only scored one solo No. 1 that year. “Always on My Mind” topped the chart for two weeks. “Just to Satisfy You,” his duet with Waylon Jennings, went to No. 1 the next week, occupying the top spot for two weeks.

[RELATED: Hit Country Songs From the 1980s You Forgot Were Awesome]

Nelson won Single of the Year at the 1982 CMA Awards for “Always on My Mind.” The song also brought him the Grammy Award for Best Male Country Vocal Performance. Always on My Mind also won the CMA Award for Album of the Year. The single also won Grammy Awards for Song of the Year and Best Country Song, both of which went to songwriters Johnny Christopher, Wayne Carson, and Mark James. Nelson’s version of the song also won the trio Song of the Year at the 1982 and 1983 CMA Awards.

Alabama won their share of awards in 1982, as well. They took home Group of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, and Album of the Year for Feels So Right at the ACM Awards. They also won Instrumental Group of the Year, Vocal Group of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards.

Willie Nelson and Alabama Ruled the Country Albums Chart

When it comes to awards and singles, both Willie Nelson and Alabama had an impressive year. However, their combined stranglehold on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart is awe-inspiring. Only two albums from other artists topped the chart that year. The Oak Ridge Boys spent three weeks at No. 1 with Bobby Sue, and Ricky Skaggs was at No. 1 for a week with Highways and Heartaches.

Alabama started the year with a two-week run at No. 1 with Feels So Right. Nelson’s Greatest Hits (& Some That Will Be) bumped the album out of the top spot for a week. Then, it returned to the top for a nine-week run. This came after Feels So Right spent 14 non-consecutive weeks in the top spot in 1981. Nelson’s greatest hits collection also spent three weeks atop the chart in December 1981.

Bobbie Sue took the top spot from Feels So Right, knocking it off the summit for the final time on March 27. Then, Alabama’s Mountain Music reached No. 1 three weeks later. It stayed at the top until Nelson’s Always on My Mind took over on May 22. The top spot changed hands between the two albums multiple times before Always on My Mind started a massive 18-week run at No. 1 on July 17.

Skaggs ended Willie Nelson’s hot streak, peaking at No. 1 with Highways and Heartaches for the week of November 13. Then, Mountain Music reclaimed the throne. Like the year before it, 1982 ended with Alabama at No. 1.

In total, Alabama and Nelson spent a combined 48 weeks at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart.

Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images