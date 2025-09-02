3 Bands Who Made It Big in 1966 (And Then Disappeared Without a Trace)

While the year 1967 gets the most attention for being the Summer of Love, a lot of good music came out the year prior. And some songs came from bands who made it big in 1966, only to disappear from the bigger charts and mainstream consciousness without a trace. Let’s find out what happened to a handful of amazing bands that disappeared after hitting the charts in 1966!

? And The Mysterians

Garage rock and proto-punk outfit ? And The Mysterians found some substantial fame with their 1966 song, 96 Tears”. It’s a pop-rock banger that audiences at the time resonated with, and it hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. That’s a pretty big deal. And yet, the band never made it to the Top 20 in the US (or elsewhere) again. What happened?

The music industry can be tough, even for talented groups of musicians like ? And The Mysterians. It seems that they simply couldn’t replicate the success they gained from “96 Tears”. After becoming the attention of the nation, touring extensively, and making TV appearances, the band’s original form broke up by the end of the 60s. They’ve since gotten back together, but none of their subsequent albums have charted.

Count Five

Garage rock outfit Count Five scored a hit with the 1966 song “Psychotic Reaction”. If you enjoyed the genre around that time, you probably heard this song a million times. It peaked at No. 5 in the US. And, sadly, Count Five’s debut single was their only Hot 100 hit.

So what happened to this unique group? These Dracula cape-wearing musicians struggled to make it to the charts with subsequent releases and ultimately broke up in 1969. They reunited briefly in 1987 and released a live album, but it seems like Count Five remains a casualty of the music industry. They deserved better, in my opinion.

The Swingin’ Medallions

Remember The Swingin’ Medallions? Even if you don’t remember this frat rock band’s name, you probably remember their hit song “Double Shot (Of My Baby’s Love)”. The Swingin’ Medallions earn a spot on our list of bands that disappeared after making it big in 1966 because, following the song’s release and some extensive touring, they basically disappeared from the charts.

The album that featured “Double Shot”, which boasts the same name, was a hit on the Billboard 200. The band toured and appeared on television throughout 1966. Sadly, though, they struggled to produce charting material in the years that followed. There’s no evidence that they ever technically broke up, but considering several of their members have since passed away, The Swingin’ Medallions are likely done for good.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images