3 Country Songs From 1982 That Every 80s Kid Still Knows by Heart Today

The sounds in country music in the early 1980s are still considered pretty amazing today. Among the many songs that came out in the first part of the decade are these three incredible tunes. All out in 1982, it’s almost certain that every 80s kid still knows them by heart today.

“Fool Hearted Memory” by George Strait

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“Fool Hearted Memory” is on Strait From The Heart, George Strait’s sophomore record. Written by Byron Hill and Blake Mavis, “Fool Hearted Memory” became the first of 60 No. 1 singles Strait would enjoy throughout his career.

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The chorus says, “He’s got a fool hearted memory / It won’t let him see that she walked out the door / He’s got a fool hearted memory / And he sits patiently here every night so it can fool him more.”

“Fool Hearted Memory” is also part of the soundtrack for the film The Soldier. Strait makes a cameo, appearing as himself in the movie, singing this song.

“I Will Always Love You” by Dolly Parton

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It’s nearly impossible not to include Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” on any list of great country songs. The iconic tune actually first came out in 1974, as part of Parton’s legendary Jolene album.

In 1982, Parton recorded the song again, this time for the film The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. Parton also starred in the movie as well. Not surprisingly, Parton had another chart-topping single when it came out again eight years after it was first released.

“I Will Always Love You” is often used as a song for a couple. But the song was actually written as Parton’s goodbye to Porter Wagoner, when she decided to leave his titular show to focus on a solo career. “I Will Always Love You” says in part, “Good-bye, please don’t cry / We both know that I’m not / What you need / I will always love you / I will always love you.”

In 1992, Whitney Houston had a massive pop hit with her version of “I Will Always Love You”. Houston’s performance of the song is on the soundtrack for the film, The Bodyguard.

“Love Will Turn You Around” by Kenny Rogers

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Written by Rogers, along with David Malloy, Thom Schuyler, and Even Stevens, “Love Will Turn You Around” is the title track of an album that Rogers also released in 1982. The song became a crossover hit, topping both the country and adult contemporary charts.

“Love Will Turn You Around” says, “Well it’s your mind / That tricks you into leaving every time / Love will turn you around / Turn you around.”

One year after “Love Will Turn You Around”, Rogers once again topped both charts, this time with his “Islands In The Stream” duet with Parton.

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