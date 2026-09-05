3 Country Songs From 1983 That Every 80s Kid Still Knows Today

Country music from the 1980s is almost its own genre. So many great songs were released throughout the decade, including these three country songs. All out in 1983, it’s likely that every 80s kid still knows them by heart today.

“Tell Me A Lie” by Janie Fricke

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By 1983, Janie Fricke already had plenty of hit singles to her credit. In the year of 1983 alone, Fricke released three hit singles, including “Tell Me A Lie”. The song, written by Mickey Buckins and Barbara Wyrick, is on her Love Lies album.

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“Tell Me A Lie” is a song about being attracted to someone who is clearly off-limits. The song says in part, “Tell me a lie / Say you’re not a married man / ‘Cause you don’t know I saw you / Slip off your wedding band.“

Interestingly, Lynn Anderson first had a crossover hit with “Tell Me A Lie” in 1974. In 1986, Fricke had her final No. 1 single, with “Always Have, Always Will”.

“Lady Down On Love” by Alabama

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Alabama was enjoying a long line of singles that were reaching the top of the charts when they released “Lady Down On Love”. The song, written by lead singer Randy Owen, is part of Alabama’s memorable The Closer You Get… record.

“Lady Down On Love” is a sad song about a woman who has been heartbroken. Towards the end of the song, it is revealed that the man singing the song is the one who broke her heart.

“Lady Down On Love” says in part, “Now, she’s a lady down on love / She needs somebody to gently pick her up / She’s got her freedom, but she’d rather be bound / To a man who would love her and never let her down.”

The title track from The Closer You Get… plus “Dixieland Delight” were also No. 1 singles from the record.

“A Fire I Can’t Put Out: by George Strait

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“A Fire I Can’t Put Out” is the final single from George Strait’s sophomore Strait From The Heart project. Written by Darryl Staedtler, “A Fire I Can’t Put Out” is Strait’s second No. 1 single.

A song about a relationship that ended, although not necessarily happily, “A Fire I Can’t Put Out” says, “I don’t know how to handle the dream you left behind / It’s like a lighted candle burning up my mind / At least I’m happy knowing what love is all about / You’ll always be a fire I can’t put out.”

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns