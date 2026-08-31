3 Country Songs From 1986 That Every 80s Kid Still Knows Today

By the mid-1980s, country music was in the middle of a pretty significant transformation. While some artists held on to the more traditional sounds, other acts were pushing the proverbial envelope by blending genres and influences. With that in mind, these are three of the best country songs from 1986, songs that are so good, almost every 80s kid likely still knows them by heart today.

“Touch Me When We’re Dancing” by Alabama

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On Alabama’s Touch Me album is “Touch Me When We’re Dancing”. The No. 1 single was written by Terry Skinner, J. L. Wallace, and Ken Bell. In 1981, The Carpenters included this song on their Made In America record. And in 1984, Mickey Gilley and Charly McClain recorded a version for their It Takes Believers duet record.

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The sensual song says, “Come on and touch me when we’re dancing / You know you’ve got that loving touch / Oh oh touch me when we’re dancin / I want to feel you when I’m falling in love.”

“Touch Me When We’re Dancing” was first recorded by Bama, a group of session singers. Their version, out in 1979, became a moderate hit.

“Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)” by Dan Seals

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One of Dan Seals’ more popular songs, “Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)” is his third consecutive No. 1 single. Written by Seals and Bob McDill, “Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)” is part of Won’t Be Blue Anymore, Seals’ fifth studio album.

“Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)” is actually a sad song about a woman who chooses the rodeo way of life instead of being at home with her husband and child. The chorus says in part, “And oh the crowd will always love you / But as for me I’ve come to know / Everything that glitters is not gold.”

In 2025, Luke Bryan released a duet of this song with Seals, who passed away in 2009.

“Whoever’s In New England” by Reba McEntire

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Reba McEntire’s “Whoever’s In New England” might be one of the saddest songs that came out in 1986. Written by Kendal Franceschi and Quentin Powers, it is the title track of a record that also came out in 1986.

“Whoever’s In New England” is a song about a woman who chooses to stay with her husband, even though she knows he is being unfaithful. The chorus says, “When whoever’s in New England’s through with you / And Boston finds better things to do / You know it’s not too late / ‘Cause you’ll always have a place to come back to / When whoever’s in New England’s through with you.”

In addition to it becoming a No. 1 single, “Whoever’s In New England” is also significant for McEntire in another way. It’s this song that became her first music video, which is where she discovered her love of acting.

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