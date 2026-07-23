3 Country Songs From 1994 That Make Me Believe in True Love

Country music is known for its sweet love songs. For decades, the genre has given us some of the sweetest romantic tunes. But if there is a decade that might have the best love songs, it’s the 1990s. These are three romantic country songs from 1994 that still make me believe in true love today.

“Livin’ On Love” by Alan Jackson

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On Alan Jackson’s Who I Am album is “Livin’ On Love”. The song, written by Jackson, is one of his many No. 1 hits.

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A song about not needing material possessions as long as you have true love, “Livin’ On Love” says, “He can’t see anymore / She can barely sweep the floor / Hand in hand they’ll walk through that door / Just livin’ on love / Livin’ on love, buyin’ on time / Without somebody nothing ain’t worth a dime / Just like an old fashion story book rhyme / Livin’ on love / It sounds simple that’s what you’re thinkin’/ But love can walk through fire without blinkin’ / It doesn’t take much when you get enough / Livin’ on love.”

“Your Love Amazes Me” by John Berry

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On John Berry’s eponymous debut album is “Your Love Amazes Me”. Berry’s only No. 1 single of his career, the romantic tune was written by Amanda Hunt-Taylor and Chuck Jones.

“Your Love Amazes Me” says, “I’ve seen the seven wonders of the world / I’ve seen the beauty of diamonds and pearls / But they ain’t nothing, baby / Your love amazes me / I’ve seen a sunset that would make you cry / The colors of a rainbow reaching ‘cross the sky / The moon in all its phases / But your love amazes me.”

In 1996, Michael English had a Top 10 pop hit with a cover of this song.

“Shut Up And Kiss Me” by Mary Chapin Carpenter

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Mary Chapin Carpenter beautifully articulates the excitement of a new relationship in “Shut Up And Kiss Me”. Her only single to reach No. 1, “Shut Up And Kiss Me” appears on her Stones In The Road record.

Carpenter is the sole writer of “Shut Up And Kiss Me”. The song says, “Don’t mean to get a little forward with you, don’t mean to get ahead of where we are / Don’t mean to act a little nervous around you, I’m just a little nervous about my heart ’cause / It’s been awhile since I felt this feeling that everything that you do gives me / It’s been so long since somebody whispered / Shut up and kiss me.”

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