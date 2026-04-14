3 Country Songs From the 1970s That Would Have Hit No. 1 in Any Decade

Some songs go to No. 1 because they are perfectly in tune with what a particular genre needs at the time. These songs remain popular over the decades, but they always have a sense of time-stamped nostalgia. Then there are songs that show no signs of aging, proving themselves enduring enough to be hits in any decade. The three country songs from the 1970s below all fall within that category. These songs went No. 1 in their day, but we’d wager that they would have no trouble rising to the top of the heap today.

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“Jolene” — Dolly Parton

With as many times as this 1970s country song has been covered over the years, it should come as no surprise that it’s our first inclusion on this list. The enduring appeal of this song has kept it popular through generations of country fans.

Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” went No. 1 on the U.S. Country Songs chart back in 1973, and it really hasn’t wavered since then. This song is a certified classic, with many non-country fans giving the genre a try thanks to “Jolene’s” influence. With the number of artists paying homage to this song, it’s really only a matter of time before it hits the top of the charts again.

“Golden Ring” — George Jones and Tammy Wynette

This mid-tempo 1970s country song helped solidify George Jones and Tammy Wynette’s stronghold on country music. It eventually hit the top of the Hot Country Songs chart, proving its universal appeal. Even today, this duet holds weight, and not just because of the mammoth names attached to it.

It’s safe to say that if any country duo recorded this song today, it would have a similar appeal. It’s a story that touches the heart of every listener, telling of a bittersweet love. “He says, ‘You won’t admit it, but I know you’re leavin’ town’ / She says, ‘One thing’s for certain, I don’t love you any more / And throws down the ring as she walks out the door / Golden ring with one tiny little stone,” the lyrics read. This kind of timeless storytelling reverberates through the industry today, further proving that this country song could be a No. 1 in any decade.

Songfacts: Golden Ring | George Jones & Tammy Wynette Other versions include duets by Jason Sellers and Pam Tillis (for Sellers’ 1998 album, A Matter of Time and Ashton Shepherd and Daryle Singletary (for Shepherd’s 2013 album, This Is America).

“Southern Nights” — Glen Campbell

Glen Campbell’s “Southern Nights” went No. 1 on several charts, including Hot Country Songs. It also reached the peak of the Billboard Hot 100, proving its crossover appeal. Listeners crave this kind of radio-friendly melody and simple lyricism. It’s just a straightforward, catchy song. That combo never goes out of style.

If someone were to record this song today, it would have a similar impact. It has just the right mix of pop tones and country sensibilities.

(Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)