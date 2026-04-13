3 Country Songs That Would Have Hit No. 1 in Any Decade

Some songs are just evergreen. Though they might have conventions of their era, they are timeless enough to work with any generation of music fans. The three country songs below all fall into that category. These songs went to No. 1 in their day and would’ve likely done so no matter when they were released. Revisit these evergreen country hits.

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“Rhinestone Cowboy” — Glen Campbell

Glen Campbell’s “Rhinestone Cowboy” is pop-crossover country magic. Most of today’s country artists have Campbell to thank for breaking down barriers between country and pop, and this song is a major contributing factor.

Though this song needed to be released when it was to pave the way for subsequent generations, “Rhinestone Cowboy” could easily be a 2026 hit as well. It would have no trouble hitting No. 1 amongst today’s radio-friendly melodies and pop star concepts.

“Islands In The Stream” — Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers

Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers’ timeless country song “Islands In The Stream” hit No. 1 in the 1980s, but that level of combined star power is evergreen. While we of course couldn’t recreate this duet exactly, in the wake of Rogers’ passing, in a perfect world where this song could’ve been recorded today, it no doubt would’ve been wildly popular.

Really, any duet between two powerhouse country artists is destined to do well on the charts. When a duet is as catchy and tender as this one, there is no stopping its ascent. This No. 1 country song has an enduring appeal, proving that it would be popular no matter the decade it was released.

“You’re Still The One” — Shania Twain

Who doesn’t love a country ballad? Very few people, that’s for sure. Country ballads don’t get as universally beloved as Shania Twain’s “You’re Still The One.” This late 90s hit has been the blueprint for countless subsequent country ballads, proving its timelessness. Even if this country song were released today, it would likely have the same impact on country music.

There are many country songs about enduring love, but none are quite as powerfully simplistic as “You’re Still The One.” This song can be about anyone and for anyone, which is likely why it earned so much praise in the first place. This song’s universality could earn it hit status amongst any generation of country artists.

(Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)