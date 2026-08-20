3 Country Songs From the 1980s That Will Actually Make You Smarter

Music carries an oral tradition—one that often tries to teach fans. The art form is not just about entertainment. No, it’s also about teaching the next generation and showing them what it means to be human.

And that’s just what we wanted to explore below. We wanted to dive into three tunes from back in the day that offered a bit of enlightenment. Indeed, these are three country songs from the 1980s that will actually make you smarter.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Seven Year Ache” by Rosanne Cash from ‘Seven Year Ache’ (1981)

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Marriage is a beautiful thing. When two lives come together to share a common goal, there is nothing better. It’s the foundation of life on this planet. But marriage can also be difficult, hard, and full of turmoil. There is no blueprint that tells you how to succeed. Sometimes it can seem like everything is pointing you toward getting married, but nothing is telling you how to do it. Well, at least there are songs like “Seven Year Ache” by Rosanne Cash. The track shines a light on a failing union. But it’s enlightening. Sometimes you have to see how a thing falls apart to understand how to keep it together.

“The Dance” by Garth Brooks from ‘Garth Brooks’ (1989)

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On the one hand, there are breakups. On the other, there are unions. But then there’s something else in between. Moments. If you ever wanted to know what it was like to connect with someone briefly but deeply, then look no further than “The Dance” by country star Garth Brooks. This tune sheds a light on something rarely felt—a depth of connection that flickers out in a matter of minutes. It’s like seeing a unicorn out in the wild. But “The Dance” captures this fleeting feeling well. Indeed, it’s wonderful.

“When You Say Nothing At All” by Keith Whitley from ‘Don’t Close Your Eyes’ (1988)

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For those who don’t know, love is a language. Not only is it a feeling that you have to work for every day to keep it alive, but it is also an unspoken way to communicate. That’s just what country singer Keith Whitley teaches us on his 1988 work, “When You Say Nothing At All”. As Whitley explains, sometimes when you say nothing, you are really offering a world of expression in your eyes, face, or body language.

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