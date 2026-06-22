3 Country Songs From the 1980s You Won’t Ever Forget No Matter When You Hear Them

The power of a great song is almost immeasurable. When you hear the right track, you don’t want to let it go. You want to dive back into its sonic oceans over and over, to glean one more goodie, to explore one more melodic movement. Here below, we wanted to highlight three country songs from back in the day that feel quite special. These are three tracks that enlighten as much as they enliven. Indeed, these are three country songs from the 1980s you won’t ever forget, no matter when you hear them.

“Guitar Town” by Steve Earle from ‘Guitar Town’ (1986)

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When it comes to country music, it’s always important to honor the genre’s roots. And that’s just what stellar songwriter Steve Earle did on his signature track, “Guitar Town”. The classic offering is all about being on the road but ending up again in Nashville, Tennessee. Touring artists know the life—the road is tough and often unforgiving. But when you return home to Music City, that makes it all worth it again.

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“9 To 5” by Dolly Parton from ‘9 To 5 And Odd Jobs’ (1980)

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No one in the history of country music was or is more lovable than Dolly Parton. The songwriter knew just how to take a topic and make you understand its significance. We all know what the drudgery of the 9-to-5 workday can be like. We’ve all been there, complaining about it while in rush hour traffic. But Parton has a way of talking about the subject on the above track and still keeping that twinkle in her eye. It’s why we as music fans continue to return to her music.

“Seven Year Ache” by Rosanne Cash from ‘Seven Year Ache’ (1981)

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Breakups are hard. There is no cure for a broken heart. But there are ways to help ease the pain. There is a reason why people turn to music, especially 1980s country, as a form of therapy again and again. And sometimes you need to hear a track that knows what you’re going through in order to feel a little better. Enter: Rosanne Cash’s signature tune, “Seven Year Ache”. The song understands how tough it can be to split up. And once you hear it, Cash becomes a part of your breakup playlist permanently.

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns