3 Country Songs Released in 2005 That We Still Keep On Repeat

Some country songs come and go, as fads and styles change. But some songs sound just as good years later, including these three country songs, all released in 2005.

“Lot Of Leavin’ Left To Do” by Dierks Bentley

Never has a goodbye song sounded as good as Dierks Bentley‘s “Lot Of Leavin’ Left To Do“. Written by Bentley along with Jim Beavers and Deric Ruttan, the song is the debut single from Bentley’s sophomore Modern Day Drifter record.

“Guess the Lord made me hard to handle,” Bentley sings. “So lovin’ me might be a long shot gamble / So before you go and turn me on / Be sure that you can turn me loose / ‘Cause I still got a lot of leavin’ left to do.”

“Lot Of Leavin’ Left To Do” is one of the numerous songs Bentley has released that are the opposite of love songs.

“Those songs are a lot more interesting than the happily ever after songs,” Bentley tells Vice. “As a country music fan, I like songs that have that raw heartache.”

“Fast Cars And Freedom” by Rascal Flatts

“Fast Cars And Freedom” is still a favorite of Rascal Flatts and their fans. Written by lead singer Gary LeVox, along with Neal Thrasher and Wendell Mobley, “Fast Cars And Freedom” is on the group’s third studio album, Feels Like Today.

The uptempo track says, “I see a dust trail following an old red Nova / Baby blue eyes, your head on my shoulder / Wait, baby, don’t move, right there it is / A T-shirt hangin’ off a Dogwood Branch / That river was cold, but we gave love a chance / Yeah, yeah, to me / You don’t look a day over fast cars and freedom.”

Mobley came up with the guitar lick in “Fast Cars And Freedom”. According to The Tennessean, Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney later reached out to Mobley for help learning to play it.

“A Real Fine Place To Start” by Sara Evans

“A Real Fine Place To Start” is the title track of Sara Evans’ fifth studio album. Written by Radney Foster and George Ducas. A No. 1, platinum-selling hit for Evans, “A Real Fine Place To Start” also became a Top 40 hit on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart as well.

The sweet love song says, “Holdin’ you close, chasin’ that moon / Spendin’ all night / Lovin’ just who you are / Sparks flyin’ in the dark / Shootin’ out lights, runnin’ down dreams / Figurin’ out what love really means / Baby, givin’ you my heart / Is a real fine place to start.”

In 2013, Evans launched her A Real Fine Place blog. It has since been deactivated.

Photo by Ed Rode/WireImage