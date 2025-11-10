Why Is ‘The Voice’ Only One Hour Tonight (November 10, 2025)? Here Are All the Facts

When kicking off season 28 of The Voice, producers powered through the audition phase, offering two episodes a week on Mondays and Tuesdays. Returning coaches Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Michael Bublé took their usual spot in the famous red chairs. Week after week, their teams dwindled and so did the schedule. Just a few weeks ago, The Voice went from two episodes a week to only one. And now, once again, the show transitioned to one show a week for only one hour.

Videos by American Songwriter

Fans might wonder what is going on with The Voice. Once getting the show for a few hours a week, fans now only get 60 minutes. Not remotely enough time with the coaches, fans were left with more questions than answers. But the reason behind the sudden change had nothing to do with ratings. Having found a faithful following over the years, the show continued to draw a crowd.

Instead, the schedule shift came due to NBC airing the NBA season. Add that with shows like St. Denis Medical and Night Court, and time slots were filling up quickly. Needing to move a few shows around, The Voice continued to kick off the week on Mondays. But for now, the show will keep the one-hour/one day a week format.

[RELATED: Canceled: NBC Shelves New Year’s Eve Special Hosted by ‘The Voice’ Star]

Is There A New Episode Of ‘The Voice’ Tonight?

Even with the new schedule, fans can get excited as a new episode of The Voice will air tonight. Continuing to make their way through the Knockout Rounds, the coaches will walk away from the phase with only four singers each. From there, the contestants will move to the Playoffs.

Aside from the pressure of the Knockout Rounds, the contestants also had a chance to win over the coaches for the Mic Drop button. For the singer who wins the award, they will perform during the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day.

Knowing how much of an honor it is to perform at the Rose Parade, Snoop Dogg admitted, “I’m anxious to see who’s gonna get that top notch performance that deserves it. Because I got a couple people that could get it, but they just gotta prove it.”

Don’t miss a new episode of The Voice, airing tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. And if you need more of The Voice, head over to Peacock to watch previous episodes.



(Photo by: Ashley Osborn/NBC via Getty Images)