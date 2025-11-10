“You Better Start Doing Them Squats”: Country Star Dresses as a Lainey Wilson Imposter on Final Night of the Whirlwind Tour

In a few days, Lainey Wilson will take the stage for the biggest night in country music as she hosts the 2025 CMA Awards. Not only hosting, she received a few nominations including Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and Female Vocalist of the Year. Ready to celebrate her career and those who continued to pave the way for future artists, the singer recently wrapped her Whirlwind tour. Having spent months on the road, the country star looked to close out 2025 on a high note. And thanks to Ernest, Wilson won’t forget the night anytime soon.

Spending a great deal of time on tour with Wilson, Ernest not only entertained the crowd by enjoying the spotlight and having a little fun. On the last night, the singer walked on stage to sing the duet “Would If I Could.” While only expecting to see Ernest, Wilson was visibly shocked when another version of Wilson walked out.

Not able to contain her laughter, it was apparent that the imposter Wilson was Ernest. Wearing a cowboy hat, a massive wig – the singer even squeezed into a pair of Wilson’s signature bell-bottoms. “You better start doing them squats… Ernest, I cannot believe you’re doing this right now. Dude, if my pants don’t go back to the normal size I’m gonna be mad as hell.”

Ernest Thanks Lainey Wilson For Invite To Whirlwind Tour

Not wanting to lie to her, Ernest admitted she might need a new pair. “I definitely owe you a pair of pants… I feel better than I thought I would… this is me in my peak form.”

Although the video doesn’t offer the best angle, Ernest shared a special collage on Instagram. Celebrating the highlights of the tour, he made sure to add his Wilson costume. “Wrapped up this tour with Lainey Wilson last night. I don’t know what it’s like to walk a mile in her shoes, but I DO know what it’s like to walk to stage in her pants….”

Between all the laughs and memorable moments, Ernest simply told Wilson, “Thank you” for giving him the opportunity. “Thank you Lainey for being so good to us and sharing ur fans with us. Hope to see y’all soon.”

(Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)