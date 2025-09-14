3 Country Songs That Turned the Barstool Into a Confessional

Country songs are some of the most confessional. Few genres celebrate stories more than this one. A popular setting for many of these stories is a bar. There is no shortage of country songs that turn drinking into a soul-baring moment. Find three of them below.

“Swinging Doors” – Merle Haggard

Many country songs see their artists drowning their heartache in a barroom. Merle Haggard joined that storied tradition with “Swinging Doors.” After losing out on love, Haggard sets up camp at his local dive. In here the atmosphere’s just right for heartaches / And thanks to you I’m always here till closing time, he sings.

Haggard may not be laying his heart bare here, but he gets his point across nevertheless. Haggard spares the listener the details of his breakup, but there is no mistaking the lasting effect it has had on him. There’s only one cure for this kind of ache, and it comes in a bottle.

“If Drinkin’ Don’t Kill Me (Her Memory Will)” – George Jones

Similarly to that Haggard hit, George Jones’ “If Drinkin’ Don’t Kill Me (Her Memory Will)” lets the listener in on the reason why he’s been spending so much time in the bar. Like an attentive bartender, the listener acts as Jones’ confidant. If drinkin’ don’t kill me / Her memory will / I can’t hold out much longer / The way that I feel, he sings.

As with any heartbreak country song, the drinking doesn’t do much to dull the pain, but Jones puts in a good effort. For three verses and a couple of choruses, Jones makes his way through all his bar has to offer. In the end, no matter how much debauchery he gets into, her memory still lingers.

“There’s A Tear In My Beer” – Hank Williams Jr.

“There’s A Tear In My Beer” is one of Hank Williams Jr.’s calling cards. Its popularity is likely down to the fact that it’s endlessly relatable. Most of us have sat on a bar stool somewhere (proverbial or otherwise), spilling our feelings out to anyone who will listen. There’s a tear in my beer / ‘Cause I’m cryin’ for you dear, Williams Jr. sings in this mid-tempo track.

