Born on This Day in 1908, the Songwriter Who Co-Founded One of the First Western Groups and Helped Launch the “King of the Cowboys” to Stardom

On this day (April 13) in 1908, Clarence Robert Nobels was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Later in life, he took the moniker Bob Nolan. He wrote songs that became Western standards, including “Tumbling Tumbleweeds” and “Cool Water,” the latter of which was featured on Marty Robbins’ iconic album Gunfighter Ballads and Trail Songs.

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Nolan relocated to Boston, Massachusetts, to live with his aunt when he was 11 years old. A few years later, he moved to Tucson, Arizona, with his father. There, he finished high school, got married, and fathered his first child. However, he wasn’t cut out to be a family man. Instead, he chose to drift around the country, taking odd jobs, writing songs, and performing in the tent show circuit.

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According to The Wind Repertory Project, Nolan found a classified ad in the Los Angeles Herald-Examiner that changed his life. The ad read, “Yodeler for old-time act, to travel. Tenor preferred.” He answered the ad and auditioned to become a member of the Rocky Mountaineers. The group’s leader was a singer named Leonard Slye. However, he would come to be known as Roy Rogers, King of the Cowboys.

Slye hired Nolan immediately, but he didn’t stay in the group for long. Three years later, Nolan, Slye, and Tim Spencer formed Song of the Pioneers. They began performing songs penned by Nolan on a syndicated radio show. Soon, they were known for their signature tune “Tumbling Tumbleweeds.” More than 90 years and several lineup changes later, the band is still going.

Bob Nolan Goes to the Movies

The same year Bob Nolan co-founded the Sons of the Pioneers, he began his film career. Originally, he was Ken Maynard’s singing voice for the film In Old Santa Fe. A year later, he joined the other members of the Sons of the Pioneers in their full-length film debut, The Old Homestead.

In 1937, Slye signed a deal with Republic Pictures and took the name Roy Rogers. Unfortunately, the Sons were working for other film studios. As a result, Republic forced Rogers to leave the group. He remained close with his former bandmates and went on to have an incredibly successful film and TV career.

Nolan largely retired from the entertainment industry in 1949. He chose to lead a quiet life and continue writing songs.

Country Stars Cut Nolan’s Songs

The Sons of the Pioneers were far from the only artists to record songs penned by Bob Nolan. Several notable country artists recorded his compositions over the years. Below are a few of the highlights from his catalog.

“Cool Water”–Marty Robbins, Hank Snow, Riders in the Sky, Johnny Cash

“One More Ride”–Hank Snow, Johnny Cash

“Riding Home”–Red Foley

“Song of the Bandit”–Marty Robbins

“Tumbling Tumbleweeds”–Marty Robbins, Willie Nelson, Clint Eastwood, Bing Crosby, Roy Clark

Featured Image by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images