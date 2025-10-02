3 Covers of Old Standards That Sounded Shockingly Modern

There is an enduring tradition among musicians to cover each other’s songs for longevity. This practice yields “standards” that are repeated countless times, thereby cementing their status in music history. As time has passed, those standards have become increasingly modern. But there are times when a musician will reach way back into past centuries for inspiration. The three covers of old (nearly antiquated) standards below somehow sounded shockingly modern when they were released—a testament to their artists’ skill.

“Purple Heather” (Van Morrison)

“Purple Heather” (a.k.a “Wild Mountain Thyme” or “Will Ye Go, Lassie, Go?”) hails from 1700s Scotland and Ireland. It’s a folk song in the truest sense of the word, being passed down from generation to generation, interpreted from a poem into music. It has been recorded by countless artists from all over the world, but the cover that revived this standard, at least for me, is Van Morrison‘s.

Like all Morrison songs, discernible lyrics aren’t really the point of this version of “Purple Heather.” It’s the emotion he evokes that gives this rendition legs. Although this song is centuries old, Morrison’s delivery puts it in a light that remains perpetually relevant.

“Matty Groves” (Joan Baez)

Although listeners can certainly tell that “Matty Groves” is an old song when listening to any version of it, Joan Baez‘s rendition has a beauty that is timeless. As always, Baez’s soprano voice sends chills down the spine as she tells the story of a tryst between a noblewoman and a young man.

This song falls within the realm of 1960s and 1970s folk music, which Baez helped put on the map. It’s the kind of dark storytelling that artists in that era thrived on. So it’s really no wonder Baez chose to cover this song. But it’s always nice to see artists paying homage to their roots, especially when it turns out as fresh and stunning as the song below.

“Gallows Pole” (Led Zeppelin)

“Gallows Pole” (also known as “The Maid Freed from the Gallows”) is a song with so many variants that historians have a hard time pinning down its origin. Despite its undefined backstory, this song has endured for many centuries, prompting Led Zeppelin to record a version in 1970.

The band recorded a rendition adapted by American folk artist Fred Gerlach. This dramatic retelling of penance and poverty aligns perfectly with Zeppelin’s discography. Hangman, hangman, hold it a little while / I think I see my friends coming, riding many a mile, Robert Plant sings, giving this old standard a breath of fresh air.

(Photo by MALI/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)