This 80s Rocker Is Selling His Nashville Bar for $130 Million Shortly After Opening

In February 2024, Jon Bon Jovi announced he was joining the club of artists with namesake bars on Nashville’s famed Lower Broadway. Four months later, the “Livin’ On a Prayer” hitmaker celebrated the grand opening of JBJ’s Nashville at 405 Broadway. Now, after just over a year in business, the establishment is already back on the market.

You Can Buy Jon Bon Jovi’s Bar for This Astronomical Price

“Livin’ on a Rare Opportunity,” declared real estate company Surmount CRE in a Facebook post Wednesday (Oct. 1.) “We’re proud to present the tallest bar on Nashville’s Lower Broadway: Jon Bon Jovi’s – Nashville.”

Now, JBJ’s Nashville can be all yours—for a cool $130 million. Clocking in at five stories and 36,767 square feet, the building is Lower Broadway’s second-largest.

“This is a truly generational chance to own a trophy asset in one of America’s busiest entertainment corridors,” read the post from Surmount CRE.

According to its website, the sprawling venue features eight bars, five floors, three stages, and two rooftops—including the highest rooftop bar on Broadway. Each floor is decked out in Jon Bon Jovi memorabilia.

“We’ve got it all: a tattoo shop, a mechanical bull, and every NFL game with Sunday Ticket, plus great food and drinks all day long,” the website reads.

A Piece of “Nash Jersey”

It’s unclear exactly why Jon Bon Jovi is selling JBJ’s Nashville after just 16 months in business. However, in an interview with Backstage Country ahead of the venue’s June 2024 opening, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, 63, explained why he wanted to open the bar he described as “Nash Jersey.”

“Well, this is Music City. This is where all kinds of musical styles have come together for decades now,” Jon Bon Jovi said. “It’s a place that we’re very familiar with. We’ve done several albums here. So many of our big hits were written here, and now we have a place to call home. So it’s a little bit of New Jersey on the strip in Nashville.”

In fact, it wasn’t far from the Lower Broadway venue that the classic rock outfit was inspired to write their 2007 song “I Love This Town.”

“I remember having a burger and a beer across the street on a Sunday morning, and one of the three of us said, ‘I love this town.’ And I went, check, please,” said the Bon Jovi frontman. “We went home and when we wrote the song. So, you know, there’s a lot of memories here,”

