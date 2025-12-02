Antone “Chubby” Tavares has died. The GRAMMY-winning musician, who was part of the R&B band Tavares, died on Nov. 29, his son, Antone Tavares Jr., revealed on Facebook. He was 81.

Videos by American Songwriter

“It is with great sadness that we share news of our Dad Antone ‘Chubby’ Tavares passing,” the younger Tavares wrote. “He passed last night at home in peace & comfort. Within the past year his health has declined but, his spirit and attitude always remained positive.”

Of his dad’s music career, Tavares Jr. wrote, “Dad and his brothers touched many people and brought joy worldwide. They were blessed to experience many places and things.”

Tavares Jr. added that a celebration of life will be held at a later date, before concluding his post by writing, “The family appreciates your prayers during this difficult time.”

In a post to Tavares’ Facebook page, the band also shared the news.

“Please pray for Chubby, his children, his girlfiend Cheri and our family during this difficult time,” the band wrote. “We do know that he is now eternally with our lord.”

He added, “We thank you in advance for allowing us to mourn privately as a family. We love you and god bless you all.”

Perry Lee “Tiny” Tavares, the late musician’s brother and bandmate, also paid tribute to his brother on Facebook.

“We wish to thank everyone for the heartfelt sympathies,” he wrote. “Tavares has contributed another angel. I’m rejoicing because he’s no longer in pain and and no longer missing any of his Angels, because he’s gone to join them in Paradise. Will miss you till we’re all together again.”

What to Know About Tavares

The late Tavares founded the self-named R&B band with his brothers—Tiny, Ralph Edward Vierra Tavares, Victor Earl Tavares, Feliciano “Butch” Vierra Tavares, and Arthur Paul “Pooch” Tavares—in 1973.

Tavares had hits including “Heaven Must Be Missing An Angel” in 1976 and “Never Had a Love Like This Before” in 1979.

In 1978, Tavares won the Album of the Year GRAMMY. Their song, “More than a Woman,” was on soundtrack for Saturday Night Fever, which won the prestigious award.

Tavares is predeceased by two of his brothers, Ralph and Pooch, who died in December 2021 and April 2024, respectively.

Photo by TPLP/Getty Images