3 Disco Staples From 1977 That Will Never Cease To Make Our Feet Move

As a classic rock fan, there is a lot to dislike about disco music. However, life is too short to dislike any kind of music, so if you are of the school of thought that disco is nothing but popcorn entertainment, maybe let go of that notion for a moment and hear us out. After all, don’t you like to dance? Well, that being said, here are three disco staples from 1977 that will never cease to make our feet move.

“I Feel Love” by Donna Summer

Donna Summer‘s “I Feel Love” just might be the most memorable and famous disco song from 1977. Its legacy has been completely immortalized, and that’s not because it has profound poetry, insane musicianship, or strong emotional appeal. Rather, it’s because this song makes you move; it’s nearly impossible not to dance to this song.

Following its release, this disco staple went on to peak at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. In the United Kingdom, it peaked at No. 1 on the singles chart, and it also landed at No. 1 in Australia, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, and more. Seemingly, the majority of the world loved this song when it dropped in 1977.

“Best Of My Love” by The Emotions

Is this song a bit cheesy and maybe even a little trite? Maybe, but who cares, as it achieves its sole function by pleasing the ears and moving the hips of the listener every single time it is played. This song by The Emotions is completely contagious and will be forever and ever, and we aren’t speaking in hyperbole.

As you probably predicted, this song was a No. 1 hit. Following its release, “Best Of My Love” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained at the top for five total weeks. Additionally, it peaked at No. 1 on the R&B charts and went on to win a Grammy that year.

“Got To Give It Up (Pt. I)” by Marvin Gaye

This Marvin Gaye classic is certainly in the greatest disco track of all time conversation, as it is an extended disco track full of twists, turns, and constant energy. Gaye has a decorated catalog as is, and if he got rid of everything other than this single, that would still be the case.

This revolutionary disco track peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in June 1977; this was his third and final No. 1 hit on the chart. This is a timeless piece of music, and not just in the disco genre, as it shows the generational talent, Marvin Gaye, at the height of his powers.

