Grammys Producer Finally Addresses Taylor Swift Performance Rumors

On February 1, the 68th Annual Grammy Awards will celebrate another year in music at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Among those looking to take home awards were Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and Kendrick Lamar. That might come as a surprise given the global stardom of Taylor Swift and her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. Already holding 14 Grammys, rumors started to circulate that Swift would perform at the Grammy Awards. While not getting a single nomination due to her release date, the idea of Swift taking the stage might be nothing more than wishful thinking.

For any Swiftie, they remember the singer performing at the Grammy Awards just a few years ago. Promoting her albums Folklore and Evermore, Swift offered a medley of “August”, “Willow”, and “Cardigan.” She did more than perform as she also walked away with the Album of the Year. But what about this year?

According to Grammy producer Ben Winston, he claimed that the idea of Swift performing was invented by the outlet HITS. Speaking with HITS, he said, “The only reason people think Taylor might be performing or coming is because HITS decided to print it this week and put it in their HITS List, and it was picked up globally.” Winston added, “But HITS just totally made that up. And now I am getting asked about it by you, as if it’s a real thing, when it was made up in your office!”

Who Will Be Performing At The Grammys If Not Taylor Swift

Somewhat shocked that the outlet that first reported the rumor would ask him about it, Winston found humor in the situation. He even labeled it a “full-circle rumor.”

While Swift will not perform, the Grammy Awards will welcome Carpenter, Olivia Dean, SOMBR, Leon Thomas, and several others to the stage. And at the helm of the Grammys will be comedian Trevor Noah. Both Doechii and Harry Styles have been selected as special presenters during the ceremony.

With the producers concocting a surprise or two for fans, Winston’s statement seemed to set the record straight. But again, even if Swift were planning a performance at the Grammys, labeling it a rumour would be exactly what a producer would say.

Either way, don’t miss the Grammy Awards, airing live at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. A special Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will start at 12:30 p.m. ET/PT on live.GRAMMY.com.

