3 Disturbing Songs From Pop Music History That I Just Can’t Forget

Pop songs aren’t often disturbing. But sometimes, a song will make it to the top of the pop charts that boasts a particularly strange or unsettling backstory. Let’s look at a few examples, shall we?

“Dancing In The Moonlight” by Sherman Kelly/King Harvest

This story is always a bummer to hear, and few know about it. Why would they? “Dancing In The Moonlight” is an upbeat, fun, happy song, isn’t it? The song itself may be, but the story that led to its creation is quite dark.

“Dancing In The Moonlight” was originally written by Shernan Kelly of Boffalongo in 1970. The song was turned into a big hit by the band King Harvest in 1972. Shockingly, Kelly wrote the song after a brush with death. While visiting St. Croix in 1969, Kelly was attacked by a gang that would later murder a group of tourists. After being left for dead, Kelly fortunately recovered. During his recovery, he wrote “Dancing In The Moonlight” as his own envisionment of “an alternate reality, the dream of a peaceful and joyful celebration of life.”

“Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)” by The Beatles

Beatles fans likely know this example of disturbing pop songs well, as it is a standout addition to the album Rubber Soul from 1965. Written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)” seems like your typical sad love song.

However, this isn’t your ordinary breakup tune. Many fans and even McCartney believe that Lennon wrote the ending about a man who torches his ex-girlfriend’s house down for leaving him. The words “Norwegian wood” are thought to be a reference to cheap (and flammable) pine panelling that made up homes in England at the time.

“Every Breath You Take” by The Police

I couldn’t leave off this stellar example of disturbing pop songs from this list. “Every Breath You Take” by The Police was released in 1983 to international acclaim. This new wave soft rock hit was penned by Sting, and the story behind it is classically creepy. “Every Breath You Take”, presented as your typical 80s pop song, is actually sung from the perspective of a stalker.

“I woke up in the middle of the night with that line in my head, sat down at the piano and had written it in half an hour,” said Sting. “The tune itself is generic, an aggregate of hundreds of others, but the words are interesting. It sounds like a comforting love song. I didn’t realise at the time how sinister it is. I think I was thinking of Big Brother, surveillance and control.”

