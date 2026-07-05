3 Dolly Parton Songs From the 1980s That Don’t Get Nearly Enough Love

Dolly Parton’s career has been richer than many musicians can even hope for, with countless successful songs reaching the Top 40 of the country charts from the 1960s well through the 2020s. In the 1980s, though, Dolly Parton dropped a song or two that really deserved a lot more love. Obviously, tracks like “9 To 5” and “But You Know I Love You” were smash hits. But a few other releases really deserved to reach bigger heights. Let’s look at a few examples, shall we?

“Hush-A-Bye Hard Times” from ‘9 To 5 And Odd Jobs’ (1980)

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This Parton-penned tune is a standout on 9 To 5 And Odd Jobs. But like the rest of the album, it lost quite a bit of attention to the album’s title track, which was a smash hit on the country and pop charts at the time. It’s a shame, because this deep cut is a really lovely song about labor, hard times, and making it through. I’m surprised it wasn’t released as a single.

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“My Blue Ridge Mountain Boy” from ‘Heartbreak Express’ (1982)

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This Parton classic was originally recorded in the late 1960s for the album of the same name. However, I’m really partial to Parton’s aged-up, more mature version of the song found on the 1982 album Heartbreak Express. Considering the whole of Heartbreak Express came about after her experience in Hollywood and 9 To 5, this throwback to her Appalachian roots carries more weight, I think, than the original version. It’s emotional and stunning, and worthy of much more love today. This gorgeous tune, like “Hush-A-Bye Hard Times”, wasn’t released as a single.

“We Got Too Much” from ‘Real Love’ (1985)

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Dolly Parton was never afraid to try her hand at new sounds or engage in current musical trends. The woman released a rock album, after all. But way before Rockstar hit the shelves in 2023, Parton incorporated elements of synth-pop and new wave into the album Real Love in 1985.

“We Got Too Much” comes from that very album. It is one of my favorite Dolly Parton songs from the 1980s, one that has a soft rock sound and a relaxed, pleasant 1980s vibe to it. Real Love’s No. 1 hits, “Real Love” (with Kenny Rogers) and “Think About Love”, deserved their success. But I can’t help but think “We Got Too Much” should have been a single as well.

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