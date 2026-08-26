3 Dolly Parton Songs That Still Make Me Want To Dance

Dolly Parton leaves behind more than 60 years of country songs. Throughout her rich legacy in country music, Parton released a wide variety of tunes, including these three songs, which still make me want to dance today.

“Here You Come Again”

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A dance song if there ever was one, “Here You Come Again” came out in 1977. The No. 1 single is the title track of a record that came out that same year.

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Barry Man and Cynthia Weil wrote “Here You Come Again”. A five-week No. 1 single, Parton later admits she wasn’t sure if she should release “Here You Come Again”, since it sounded like a pop song.

“She was very nervous that it would turn off the country market, which she was very loyal to,” Parton’s manager, Sandy Gallin, tells Andy Cohen. “There was no way she wanted to ever let anything insinuate that she may be turning her back on the country audience.”

Indeed, “Here You Come Again” became Parton’s first Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Why’d You Come In Here Lookin’ Like That”

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The first single on Parton’s iconic White Limozeen album is “Why’d You Come In Here Lookin’ Like That”. The song was written by Bob Carlisle and Randy Thomas.

A No. 1 single, “Why’d You Come In Here Lookin’ Like That” came out in 1989. Ricky Skaggs produced all of White Limozeen, including this song. He also plays acoustic guitar, mandolin, fiddle, and triangle on “Why’d You Come In Here Lookin’ Like That”, and sings background vocals.

In true Parton fashion, she also released a humorous video to this song.

“9 To 5″

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“9 To 5” is not only written solely by Parton, but it is part of her film debut. The song is the title track of the 9 To 5 movie, which starred Parton, along with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. It is also part of her 9 to 5 and Odd Jobs record, out in 1980.

Surprisingly, Parton first wrote “9 To 5” using her long acrylic nails.

“It sounded like a typewriter,” she tells Today. “And I didn’t have my guitar because I didn’t want to get too scattered, because we were trying to stay in the mood, and they were doing lights, and all that.”

Parton won two Grammy Awards for “9 To 5”. It landed at the top spot on both the country and pop charts.

Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank