3 Duets From Classic Rock’s Golden Era of the 1960s That Still Give Us Chills Today

Are you a fan of classic rock duets? There’s something about two very talented vocalists coming together for a song that just hits so good. Especially when it comes to classic rock duets from the 1960s. I think the following three collaborations still sound amazing today, more than half a century since they were released.

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“The Sound Of Silence” by Simon & Garfunkel from ‘Sounds Of Silence’ (1965)

This folk-rock duet might just be one of the most famous duets of the 1960s, and for good reason. Even listeners who weren’t alive when this song got its late start at the top of the charts likely know it well. Fans still pick apart its lyrics to interpret them to this day. Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel had their differences, and their ending wasn’t exactly amicable. But these two really knew how to harmonize beautifully together. When they were on, they were on.

“Girl From The North Country” by Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash from ‘Nashville Skyline’ (1969)

This duet definitely leans more toward folk than rock, but it has enough of a rock edge to earn a spot on this list of classic rock duets from the 1960s. The original version of this Bob Dylan classic was a solo, but it wasn’t until Dylan recorded the song as a duet with Johnny Cash in 1969 that it really shone. That version was never released as a single, but it did open up Dylan’s acclaimed 1969 album Nashville Skyline, which would go on to reach No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

“I Got You Babe” by Sonny & Cher from ‘Look At Us’ (1965)

“I Got You Babe” was the duo of Sonny Bono and Cher’s most successful hit as a married duo in the 1960s. It’s instantly recognizable, with a classic folk-rock edge and pop sensibilities that made it appealing to a ton of people in 1965, across genres. “I Got You Babe” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it remains a staple on any 1960s playlist worth its salt. Sonny & Cher’s signature song is an almost funky piece of work, and each singer’s vocal style fits the song beautifully.

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