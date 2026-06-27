3 Essential 1960s and 1970s Progressive Rock Albums That Pushed the Limits

Much of classic rock has a pop edge. When we look back through the decades, the most popular rock music has digestible melodies mixed with the edge that only rock can provide. But in the late 1960s and early 1970s, progressive rock entered the mix. The prog rock genre mixed rock with something far more complex. Instead of radio-friendly singles, these artists were favoring master musicianship. The three prog rock classic records below pushed the limits of what rock could be.

‘In The Court Of The Crimson King’ — King Crimson

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This King Crimson album is largely credited with the birth of prog rock. In The Court Of The Crimson King bridged the psychedelia of the 1960s with symphonic sounds. There is jazz fusion on this record, adding even more complexity to its sonic direction.

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This album defined prog rock at its core. The layered composition would later be built upon by subsequent musicians who called themselves a part of this niche. Without this record, prog rock likely wouldn’t have become what it was.

‘Close To The Edge’ — Yes

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Yes’ Close To The Edge is considered the pinnacle of prog rock. This record is arguably flawless and endlessly complex. The first side of this record is one long, continuous song. If that doesn’t scream progressive, what does? But it’s not just lofty ambitions that made this album a prog rock staple. They married that sophisticated sound with a fine, sharp touch.

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Moreover, this album pushed the boundaries in terms of thematic songwriting. It’s not quite a concept record, but there is a unity that runs throughout. Subsequent bands would use this record’s overarching theme as inspiration for their own, defined concept records.

‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ — Pink Floyd

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The following year, Pink Floyd expounded upon what Yes did in a full-blown concept record, The Dark Side Of The Moon. This record became one of the most famous conceptual records in rock history, solidifying the idea of prog rock.

This record became the album to beat. The band tackled themes of greed, isolation, and mental decline in an all-encompassing way, without sacrificing a killer sound and memorable melodies. Prog rock got a whole new meaning after Pink Floyd released this masterclass record.

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