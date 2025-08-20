3 Essential 1980 Supergroups That Proved the Power of Collaboration

It’s always fun for fans to watch a supergroup. On top of getting a bang for your buck, it can bring new sounds out of our favorite artists, leading to a richer listening experience. The 1980s were rife with supergroups. Find three supergroups below from that era that proved the power of collaboration.

Videos by American Songwriter

Asia

While the other 1980s supergroups on this list consist of household names, Asia is slightly different. While every member of this group might be well known by prog rock fans, they aren’t instantly recognizable to everyone. Nevertheless, Asia is still a collaborative effort amongst several prog rock purveyors. John Wetton, Steve Howe, Carl Palmer, and Geoff Downes used their combined experience in the sub-genre to create something studied but accessible. Asia broke down the barrier to prog, morphing into something befitting the mainstream. Though not all listeners got on board, it earned the members a successful second leg.

The Traveling Wilburys

Consisting of powerhouses who earned fame in decades prior, The Traveling Wilburys is one of the most successful supergroups of all time. Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne, and Roy Orbison combined their strengths into one group that is almost too powerful for their own good. On paper, putting that many successful solo artists into one room is nearly begging for trouble, but it somehow worked. Moreover, it breathed new life into the careers of each member. They were all looking for something creatively stimulating, and they more than got it with The Traveling Wilburys.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1979, Bob Dylan Released an Album That Alienated Many of His Longtime Fans—for the Second Time in His Career]

The Highwaymen

There isn’t a country supergroup in history that is more famous than The Highwaymen. When you think of 1980s supergroups, across genres, they are likely one of the first to come to mind. It’s almost too good to be true that country fans got to see Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Kris Kristofferson join forces. Those country giants had no trouble drawing in an audience on their merit. They didn’t need to make this group, but it certainly goes to show what can happen if you try something new.

Though each of these artists had a slightly different sound, they had similar sentiments. Each was on the fringes of the Nashville scene to varying degrees, favoring an outlaw spirit. The result of combining these artists was something even greater than the musicians themselves. It encapsulates an entire movement—emblems from a bygone time in country music.

(Ron Pownall/Getty Images)