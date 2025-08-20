Country Music Hall of Fame Celebrates Grand Ole Opry With Historic New Exhibition

While country music went through numerous eras over the last century, one thing always remained the same – the Grand Ole Opry. Although the venue might have gone through some cosmetic changes, the heart of the Opry was always country music. And over the years, performing on the famed stage was a milestone for any star looking to leave a legacy in the genre. With 2025 marking the 100th anniversary of the Opry, the Country Music Hall of Fame decided to create a new exhibit to celebrate its rich history.

Videos by American Songwriter

To honor the Opry’s legacy in country music, the new exhibit promised to come packed with famous items over the last 100 years. It would include instruments, costumes, photographs, and even a few artifacts to chronicle those who walked across the legendary stage.

Besides the celebration, the Country Music Hall of Fame will host a ceremony on Thursday, September 18th, at the Ford Theater. The event will feature singers like Vince Gill and Carly Pearce. For those looking to celebrate alongside the singers, tickets will go on sale starting August 22nd.

[RELATED: Elmo Sings His Way Into Country Music With Grand Ole Opry Debut]

New Grand Ole Opry Exhibit Will Explore Its “Enduring History”

Discussing the exhibit and the enduring history of the Opry, the CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Kyle Young, said, “The Opry’s status as America’s leading country music radio show, from the 1940s into the 1960s, made possible Nashville’s emergence as the undisputed center of the country music industry. This exhibit will survey the enduring history of the program, which has survived a century of evolutions in country music and popular culture, major challenges from new media and sources of entertainment, a catastrophic flood and a crippling pandemic.”

With the Opry holding members like Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton, and countless others, Patrick Moore, CEO of Opry Entertainment Group, stated, “It’s the birthplace of traditions and stories that define Nashville’s unique imprint on the genre. We’re honored to be the subject of this exhibition at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, showcasing why the Opry is not only a Nashville landmark but also a cherished touchstone for fans worldwide.”

Overall, for fans and artists alike, the exhibit serves as a reminder that the Opry isn’t just a stage—it’s the heartbeat of country music.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)