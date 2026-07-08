3 Essential 2010s Indie Rock Albums That Pushed the Limits

These 2010s indie rock albums pushed the limits of what the genre could be. There was rock before these records and rock after. These were like lightning strikes, completely rewriting the script of what rock music would evolve into for the decades to come. The genre took notes from these albums and followed suit.

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‘Modern Vampires Of The City’ — Vampire Weekend

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This Vampire Weekend record proved that alt-rock could be both intellectual and anthemic. This atmospheric record changed the pace of rock in 2013 and for the years since. The complex production of this record, married with some introspective lyrics, made this album a tentpole moment in rock history.

For how intricate this record is, it maintained some serious pop appeal. This also became a convention of the 2010s. Artists made sure rock had constant crossover potential, looking to Vampire Weekend as a golden standard. This album established their prestige, highlighting their precedent-setting sound.

‘The 1975’ — The 1975

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In the same year as the Vampire Weekend record, The 1975 were changing the tides of rock across the Atlantic. The experimental group has been one of the most highly influential bands of the 2010s. Their sound can be found in much of rock today, having completely revolutionized the idea of blending modern intricacy and throwback appeal.

Their self-titled record hit listeners like a much-needed wake-up call. This black-and-white-filtered album made major waves online, catapulting this English band to international fame. Songs like “Robbers” and “Chocolate” became classic tracks and, in hindsight, have epitomized this era of indie rock.

‘Lonerism’ — Tame Impala

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Kevin Parker didn’t just revolutionize the sound of rock in 2012 but also pushed the boundaries of album creation. The Tame Impala frontman recorded this album alone in his room, proving himself to be one of the most talented rockers of his generation.

The process of making this album inspired many subsequent indie groups. It gave people the idea that they, too, could deliver a legendary album outside the traditional framework. But, moreover, Tame Impala’s psychedelic-tinged sound was singular in its day and continues to stand alone in hindsight. Almost every rocker turned their head when Parker unleashed this masterpiece. Any indie rock album made after 2010 had an element of Lonerism about it. Few records have been as transformational.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Columbia Records)