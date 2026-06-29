3 Rock Frontmen Who Found New Life as Solo Artists in the 1980s

As an artist, sometimes you need to see what you can do on your own. Sometimes it can be great to break into the world of music with a band. But then you look around and notice you can do more—you need to do more. Here below, we wanted to dive into the careers of three rockers from back in the day who felt that way. They had to go out on their own. Indeed, these are three rock frontmen who found new life as solo artists in the 1980s.

Phil Collins

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In 1970, Phil Collins joined Genesis as the band’s drummer. But it was five years later, in 1975, when he was thrust into the role of lead singer for the band when the group’s then-frontman, Peter Gabriel, departed to go solo. Collins held down the job admirably until the mid-1990s, when he left the band. But it was in the 1980s when he decided to at least partially follow in Gabriel’s footsteps. Indeed, in 1981, Collins released his debut solo album, Face Value, which led to seven more solo records throughout his career.

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Don Henley

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You couldn’t be a fan of rock music in the 1970s and not adore the Eagles. With songs like “Hotel California” and “Take It Easy”, the band was ubiquitous. But nothing lasts forever, and the band dissolved around 1980. After that, songwriter and performer Don Henley ventured out on a solo career, releasing his debut solo album, I Can’t Stand Still, in 1982. Since then, he’s dropped hit tunes like “Dirty Laundry” and “The Boys of Summer” and released a handful of solo records.

Sting

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The British-born band known as The Police released their debut album, Outlandos d’Amour, in 1978. After that, the hit rock group dropped four more records. But it was in the mid-1980s when the band’s bass player and frontman, Sting, went out to pursue a solo career. Indeed, Sting shared his debut solo album, The Dream of the Blue Turtles, in 1985. And since then, he’s released 14 more. Known for hit solo songs like “Every Breath You Take” and “Englishman In New York”, Sting is one of those rare artists whose group project and solo career are both worthy of the Hall of Fame.

Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns