3 Essential Country Albums From the 1980s That Criminally Never Went Platinum (But Should Have)

When the topic of nostalgic country music comes up in conversation, many people either look to the outlaw movement of the 1970s or the neotraditional boom of the 1990s. Somehow, the long list of stellar country albums that dropped in the 1980s gets overlooked much too often. Even some of the best releases from the decade still haven’t gone Platinum.

9 to 5 and Odd Jobs – Dolly Parton (1980)

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Dolly Parton kicked off the 1980s with an album that took her back to her country roots. Her last few albums of the previous decade leaned heavily into pop production. For this concept album about working, she dialed things back and found that sweet spot between pop and country where she thrived.

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The album contained some new Parton-penned songs, including “9 to 5.” It also featured her renditions of songs by Woody Guthrie, Mel Tillis, and Merle Travis, as well as a rendition of “House of the Rising Sun.”

The album was a hit but still hasn’t earned Platinum certification. “9 to 5,” on the other hand, went 3x Platinum.

There’s a Little Bit of Hank in Me – Charley Pride (1980)

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Charley Pride was one of country music’s biggest stars throughout the 1970s. The country legend kicked off the 1980s with his final chart-topping album. As the title suggests, this album is a collection of Hank Williams covers. In other words, one of the genre’s finest singers took on material from one of its most influential songwriters. Somehow, the LP didn’t go Platinum.

One of the best things about There’s a Little Bit of Hank in Me is that it isn’t just Pride singing Williams’ biggest hits. It’s clear that he was a fan and chose his favorite tracks from Hank Sr.’s catalog.

Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc. – Dwight Yoakam (1986)

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Dwight Yoakam’s 1986 debut is one of the best pure country albums from the 1980s. At a time when the “urban cowboy” sound was all the rage, he burst onto the scene carrying the torch of the Bakersfield Sound by way of Kentucky. He presented a sound that was both familiar and fresh. The title cut, “It Won’t Hurt,” and Yoakam’s covers of “Ring of Fire” and “Heartaches by the Number” should have been enough to make this a Platinum-selling album. That wasn’t the case, though.

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