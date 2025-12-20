Is There a New Episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Tonight (December 20, 2025)? Upcoming Host & Musical Guest Details

Throughout season 51 of Saturday Night Live, fans welcomed Glen Powell, Nikki Glaser, Sabrina Carpenter, Melissa McCarthy, and numerous other stars. With Christmas right around the corner, the cast and crew will take a break to celebrate the holidays. But what about tonight? Well, wanting to give fans a Christmas present a little early, Lorne Michaels decided to offer one more show before the end of the year. And when needing some top talent to end the year, the producer knew just the people.

Marking the end of the first half of SNL season 51, the cast will take the stage one last time in 2025. That’s right, tonight’s new episode will be the last of the year. Hoping for one more laugh before 2026, Michaels called on Ariana Grande. Aside from starring in the popular Wicked franchise, the singer has a long history with SNL.

Hosting tonight’s episode will mark her fifth appearance overall. This is her third time hosting. Looking at her history with SNL, she first pulled double hosting duties in 2016. She also hosted episode 3 of season 50 last year. A true talent, Grande produced several memorable skits over the years.

‘Saturday Night Live’ Welcomes Back An Icon

Although knowing how to make music and perform, Grande won’t pull double duty tonight. Instead, the musical guest for the evening will be the legendary Cher. While an icon in the music industry, this will be Cher’s second performance on SNL. Her first was back in 1987.

Ariana Grande hosts with musical guest @Cher! pic.twitter.com/ZuKXfIH6gH — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 18, 2025

Now, with nearly four decades passing, Cher will return just in time for Christmas. And her connection with the holiday went far beyond presents, as her last album, Christmas, celebrated the festive day. It featured songs like “Run Rudolph Run” and “Santa Baby.” The album included appearances by Cyndi Lauper, Stevie Wonder, and Michael Bublé.

With Grande a seasoned host, and Cher making her triumphant return, don’t miss a new episode of Saturday Night Live, airing tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. For those who miss it, new episodes can be streamed the following day on Peacock.

