3 Eternal Mariah Carey Songs that Have Stood the Test of Time

Many say Mariah Carey has a voice that can shatter glass. But whether or not that rumor is true, her fans know she boasts one that can break hearts. Carey, who is known these days as the Queen of Christmas, is also a pop star and the only artist to have their first five singles hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

With so much success, it may not surprise fans that Carey, who is also one of the most glamorous pop stars of the past 30 years, has several songs that have reached timeless status. Here below, we wanted to explore a trio of tunes that have indeed stood the test of time. These are three eternal pop songs from the 55-year-old, New York-born artist.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” from Merry Christmas (1994)

Not only is this likely Mariah Carey’s most famous song, it is likely the most famous Christmas song on Earth—well, at least, one that was written in the past 50 years. Each year, the day after Thanksgiving, Carey graces her fans with a promotion that culminates with this holiday track. It’s fun, a bit sultry, and perfect for couples making their homes cozy around the Christmas occasion. Carey, flirtatiously and with supreme vocal prowess, gives her fans what they want every year. On the swelling number, she sings, dressed in red and white like Santa,

I don’t want a lot for Christmas

There is just one thing I need

I don’t care about the presents underneath the Christmas tree

I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

All I want for Christmas is you

“Fantasy” from Daydream (1995)

For those of a certain age, this was likely a popular song at middle school and high school dances. With a lively, fun, dance-worthy beat, Carey shines, singing about the love haze that comes from diving into a new romance. It’s not hard to connect the beautiful Carey with the concept of a fantasy and so this song was a match made in pop music heaven. On the flirty track, Carey sings, showcasing incredible vocal range,

Oh, when you walk by every night

Talking sweet and looking fine

I get kinda hectic inside

Mmm, baby I’m so into you

Darling, if you only knew

All the things that flow through my mind

But it’s just a sweet sweet fantasy baby

When I close my eyes

You come and you take me

It’s so deep in my daydreams

But it’s just a sweet, sweet fantasy baby

“Always Be My Baby” from Daydream (1995)

We go from the flirtatious to the devoted. Another song—this time a slow tune—that was especially popular at middle school and high school dances in the mid-to-late 1990s, this song is about long-lasting love. Outside of her Christmas tune, this could be Carey’s most popular track. It was also her 11th song to hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Carey has since surpassed that mark with 19 No. 1 songs (one short of The Beatles). On the amorous song, she sings adoringly,

We were as one, babe

For a moment in time

And it seemed everlasting

That you would always be mine

Now you want to be free

So I’m lettin’ you fly

‘Cause I know in my heart babe

Our love will never die

Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images