3 Eternal Songs by Marvin Gaye that Have Stood the Test of Time

Is there anyone with a better, smoother, more silky voice than Marvin Gaye? The Washington, D.C.-born songwriter and performer had a sound like satin and he used it to deliver some of the most important messages in music history.

Throughout his career, Gaye entertained and reminded listeners of what was important, whether that was in statement or question. And along the way, Gaye created some timeless songs. Here below, we wanted to dive into a trio of those tunes. Yes, these are three eternal Marvin Gaye soul songs.

“Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)” from What’s Going On (1971)

A song about the destruction of the natural world and the environment, this song, delivered with supreme talent and touch, decries what human beings have done to breathable air and the landscapes with radiation, overcrowding, ocean pollution and more. There is a big downside to production, capitalism, and innovation and that is the pillaging of the Earth. Here, Gaye sings about it with sadness and skill, offering,

Woah, ah, mercy, mercy me

Ah, things ain’t what they used to be (ain’t what they used to be)

Where did all the blue skies go?

Poison is the wind that blows

From the north and south and east

Woah mercy, mercy me, yeah

Ah, things ain’t what they used to be (ain’t what they used to be)

Oil wasted on the ocean and upon our seas

Fish full of mercury

“Sexual Healing” from Midnight Love (1982)

Written when Gaye was struggling with depression and drug addiction, this song is about physical pleasure and passion—but the kind not found through synthetics. Rather it is found through the connection of two people. Sometimes its physical touch that can get us out of our haze, malaise, and sadness. On the arousing and yet deep offering, Gaye sings,

When I get that feeling

I want sexual healing

Sexual healing, oh baby

Makes me feel so fine

Helps to relieve my mind

Sexual healing baby, is good for me

Sexual healing is something that’s good for me

“What’s Going On” from What’s Going On (1971)

Perhaps one of the most important songs of the 20th century, if not ever, this soulful song is about the cruelty some human beings can extend to others. Including police brutality, racism, prejudice, and general violence and exclusion. It’s since become an anthem for the hope many have for a better future. In order to manifest that future, we have to ask the right questions. Sadly, Gaye’s is a question that has long been asked. On the sublime offering, he sings,

Mother, mother

There’s too many of you crying

Brother, brother, brother

There’s far too many of you dying

You know we’ve got to find a way

To bring some lovin’ here today, yea

Father, father

We don’t need to escalate

You see, war is not the answer

For only love can conquer hate

You know we’ve got to find a way

To bring some lovin’ here today

