Post Malone Delivers Surprise CMA Fest Performance, Announces First-Ever Country Music Tour

Earlier this month, CMA Fest 2024 kicked off with flying colors. And one name that everyone was buzzing about was rapper-turned-country-star Post Malone.

The singer/performer emerged from the crowd during Morgan Wallen’s set to perform the song “I Had Some Help”. The pair previously debuted the song together back in April at Stagecoach. Post’s set was solo, and it was one hell of a disruption.

Post didn’t stop there. He also performed the new track “Pour Me A Drink” with Blake Shelton. Post also kicked off a Spotify House performance at Blake Shelton’s Ole Red at the end of the first day of CMA Fest. The much smaller set included a cover of “Carrying Your Love With With Me” by George Strait.

It was a busy festival weekend for Post Malone, and it looks like it was all leading up to something more. His upcoming country album F-1 Trillion, the first since he decided to transition from hip-hop to synth-pop to country, is set for release on August 16. And now, it looks like fans are getting a country tour from Post as well.

Post Malone Announces Tour Shortly After CMA Fest

Today, Post Malone announced shortly before his CMA Fest set is going to debut on ABC and Hulu that he’ll be touring the US in support of his upcoming country album, F-1 Trillion. The tour will span 21 concerts, including stadium, amphitheater, and festival shows. Post will be supported by his backing band, The Fools For You.

Presale tickets will be available on Ticketmaster starting on Wednesday, June 26. General on-sale will kick off on Monday, July 1 at 10:00 am local.

If you want to watch the three-hour CMA Fest 2024 special, including Post Malone’s performances, tune into ABC tonight at 8:00 pm ET. The special will also be available on Hulu tomorrow.

