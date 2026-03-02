3 Famous Classic Rock Songs From the 1980s Where One Memorable Line Carries the Entire Tune

These classic rock gems from the 1980s are still massively loved by listeners today, and for good reason. They’re catchy, well-written works that have stood the test of time quite gloriously. And, in my opinion, one particularly memorable line from each of these songs really steals the show. Let’s take a look!

“Everybody Wants To Rule The World” by Tears For Fears (1985)

“There’s a room where the light won’t find you / Holding hands while the walls come tumbling down / When they do, I’ll be right behind you.”

This new wave dance-rock gem is one of my absolute favorite 1980s songs. And the themes found within this song’s lyrics are profound for their time. Truly, the whole song is rich with imagery and critiques of control, power, corruption, and human nature. But the above line really does carry (and summarize) the song beautifully. Or devastatingly? Either one works.

“Take On Me” by a-ha (1984)

“Take on me / Take me on / I’ll be gone / In a day or two.”

I’m the last person that would ever say that a-ha’s international hit, “Take On Me”, only had one memorable line. The whole of this song is so much fun from start to finish. But that chorus absolutely makes the whole song.

“Take On Me” was a smash hit after it was re-released, following an initially unsuccessful release in 1984. It apparently just needed a year of space, because the second release topped numerous global charts. The synth-pop classic rock song peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Under Pressure” by Queen and David Bowie (1981)

“‘Cause love’s such an old-fashioned word / And love dares you to care for / The people on the (People on streets) edge of the night / And love (People on streets) dares you to change our way of / Caring about ourselves.”

Full disclosure: The first time I really listened to David Bowie’s “monologue” at the end of “Under Pressure”, I cried. Not only is this one of the finest classic dance-rock songs of the 1980s, but Bowie’s monologue within the track is particularly profound in its empathy. It applied to the culture of its era, and it applies to the culture of today. We need to take care of each other, at the very least.

Photo by Tim Roney/Getty Images