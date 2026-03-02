Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight (March 2, 2026)? Everything You Need To Know

To celebrate the premiere of season 29 last week, The Voice decided to change the show’s format. Wanting to welcome fresh ideas, the new season featured Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and John Legend. That might not sound new since each one was a former coach, but this season had a common theme – “Battle of Champions.” With each coach winning at least one season in the past, they hoped to become the ultimate winner. But with season 29 just starting, fans want to know – is there a new episode of The Voice airing tonight?



For starters, there is a new episode of The Voice tonight. With the season just starting, the producers hoped to keep the momentum going with another round of Blind Auditions. And if last week was any indication – fans are in for a treat.

Kicking off the new season, Julia Golden only needed to win over one coach. But she found herself in a great position when Legend and Clarkson turned. For Legend, he suggested, “You have such beautiful texture to your voice; it feels like you’ve got so much heart when you sing.”

The Queen Of Country Music Shocks Kelly Clarkson

Offering her take on the performance, Clarkson added, “You have to be authentic, you have to be believable, and that’s what you were for me.”

Legend and Clarkson weren’t the only two giving comments as Legend surprised fans with a video message from the Queen of Country Music, Reba McEntire. She insisted, “People have asked me, can John Legend coach a country artist? Heck yeah, I wish he’d coach me … I am the queen of country music and I endorse John Legend.”

While shocked, Clarkson quickly fired back by pulling out her own phone and dialing Reba herself. Although showering Reba with love, Clarkson declared that she hated the video promoting Legend.

With Golden having to pick one, Levine presented his opinion. “I’m not Reba McEntire, I’m not Blake Shelton, but I endorse Kelly.”

Standing under the spotlight, Golden followed her instincts and joined Team Kelly.

Although Legend missed the chance to add the singer to his team, there is still a long way to go until the finale. Don’t miss a new episode of The Voice, airing tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

